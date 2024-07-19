Disney Guests Worldwide Locked out of Parks and Hotels, Urgent Updates Given

A mass computer outage has left Disney guests worldwide locked out of theme parks and hotels alike.

Chaos broke out worldwide this morning as Microsoft computers and systems crashed due to what some have suggested is an update from the computer threat checker Crowdstrike Falcon.

Good morning. Stay in bed today. Early reports suggest Crowdstrike Falcon – a computer threat checker used by lots (and lots and lots) of businesses pushed out an update that might have broken a lot of computers. Airlines, businesses etc affected.

Good morning. Stay in bed today. Early reports suggest Crowdstrike Falcon – a computer threat checker used by lots (and lots and lots) of businesses pushed out an update that might have broken a lot of computers. Airlines, businesses etc affected https://t.co/amhNIqe1Ss — Chris Stokel-Walker (@stokel) July 19, 2024

Multiple industries have been affected, from airlines and hospitals to banks and news outlets. Some news stations have been forced to pause reports for technical reasons while passengers are grounded in airports across the globe. The entire state of Alaska has also warned that its emergency services are affected, while supermarkets in Australia have been crippled.

To put it simply, today is basically on pause.

How Are Disney Parks Affected?

Unsurprisingly, these outages are having a major impact on Disney parks across the globe. While it’s too early to say how these outages will affect Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort at the time of writing, we can probably expect something similar to what’s happening in Hong Kong Disneyland and Disneyland Paris if the issues aren’t rectified soon.

At Hong Kong Disneyland, for example, @hk_emporium reports that check-in procedures are on pause at all three of the resort’s hotels: Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel, Disney Explorers Lodge, and Disney’s Hollywood Hotel.

It’s also apparently taking a long time to enter the parks, and payments are unavailable at certain gift shops and restaurants.

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort is

Due to a large-scale system failure,

Check-in procedures at official hotels have been suspended.

Entering the park at the gate may take some time.

It may not be possible to make payments at some stores/restaurants. Also,

Some functions on the official website/official app are no longer available. #HKDL_now

#HKDL

Meanwhile, at Disneyland Paris, the turnstiles are down at the entrances to Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park. This forced Disney cast members to check each guest’s ticket manually, which meant that crowds gathered outside the parks, and entry took considerably longer than usual. Fortunately, this issue has since been rectified.

Once inside the parks, the IT outage is also affecting displays outside certain shows and attractions, such as Stitch Live! and TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure. As shown by DLP Report, the screens currently feature the dreaded Microsoft “blue screen of death,” also known as “recovery mode.”

🔧 The IT outage is also affecting displays with many of them stuck in “recovery” mode:

🔧 The IT outage is also affecting displays with many of them stuck in “recovery” mode: pic.twitter.com/qs3vXFbr6E — DLP Report (@DLPReport) July 19, 2024

Wait times are unavailable outside Disneyland Paris attractions but can still be accessed via the resort’s app, while self-service kiosks in quick-service restaurants (which only just debuted at the resort’s Cafe Hyperion this week) are also out of action. Parades are reportedly going ahead as usual.

Orlando International Airport (MCO) has also warned that several flights have been affected and that cancelations are possible. “Several carriers are currently experiencing a worldwide technology issue affecting their operations,” it wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Flight delays and cancellations may occur. For specific flight information, please contact your airline directly. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, at Walt Disney World Resort, guests woke up to screens that could no longer welcome them by name. However, for the most part, operations seem to be going ahead as usual.

At Disneyland Resort, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance failed to open this morning due to the outage, with an opening time roughly set for 1 p.m. The other attraction in Galaxy’s Edge, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, opened as usual.

This is a developing story, and we’ll share more information as it becomes available.

Have you been impacted by the Microsoft outages while at Disney?