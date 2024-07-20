After Robert Downey Jr.’s impactful sacrifice as Iron Man/Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame and Chris Evans’ passing of the Captain America mantle, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is set to encounter even greater and more formidable challenges. Earth’s Mightiest Heroes now stand on the brink of the unknown as they embark on the Multiverse Saga.

The MCU made a bold move into streaming television, incorporating mainline movie actors into their new Marvel TV shows. Phase Four officially kicked off in 2021 with the highly anticipated release of WandaVision on Disney+ (Disney Plus).

This series featured Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) from the Marvel movies, delving into the lives of the blissfully newlywed couple — even though Vision was deceased in the MCU canon. The mystery of the idyllic, fourth-wall-breaking sitcom drew viewers in with the (seemingly) charming town of Westview, New Jersey.

Due to the immense popularity of WandaVision, two sequel/spinoff projects have been confirmed thus far: Vision Quest and Agatha All Along (formerly Agatha: House of Harkness, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Agatha: Darkhold Diaries), centered around Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness/Agnes from WandaVision.

It is from this franchise that Marvel’s first full-blown LGBTQ+ relationship from the Marvel Comics might be making its official MCU appearance. This time, some familiar faces might be making their way to the big screen.

According to multiple Hollywood and Marvel insiders — Alex Perez from Cosmic Circus and anonymous insider My Time To Shine Hello — Disney allegedly wants Kit Connor to play the role of Hulkling/Theodore Altman from the Marvel comic books in the MCU. The 20-year-old Connor, played opposite Joe Locke (Charlie Spring) in Netflix’s queer teen romance Heartstopper, as the high school-aged Nick Nelson.

In Agatha All Along, Joe Locke will play “Teen”, or most likely Billy Kaplan AKA Wiccan (an alternate universe variant of Wanda Maximoff and Vision’s son, Billy Maximoff).

Now, it appears that Disney and Marvel want to recreate Heartstopper‘s success by bringing the same couple from the popular Netflix series to the Marvel universe. Perez shared this on X/Twitter, confirming that he “heard similarly”:

Perez: The og rumor is from @MyTimeToShine. I’m just corroborating that I heard similarly folks. Cosmic Marvel: Marvel Studios reportedly want Kit Connor to play Hulking in the #MCU. (via

The og rumor is from @MyTimeToShineH. I’m just corroborating that I heard similarly folks. https://t.co/YHUEmtyrhV — Alex P. (@AlexFromCC) July 15, 2024

The fact that Disney seems keen to cast the role — whether or not Connor takes the part — means that the company are ready to debut their first explicitly LGBTQ+ relationship in a major franchise like Marvel. Casting these two would be harkening back to the chemisty they shared that secured the two Heartstopper‘s success.

Additionally, the news that Kit Connor is being eyed for the role of Hulkling AKA Teddy Altman seems contradictory to the fact that Miles Gutierrez-Riley has been reportedly cast as “Billy’s Boyfriend” or “Teddy” in Agatha All Along.

Perhaps there is some worry that the Heartstopper duo of Kit Connor and Joe Locke might fall into habits gained from their stint as a couple, and they would simply recreate their characters but as superheroes.

Interestingly, Wiccan and Hulkling may not even be Agatha‘s only LGBTQ+ couple, if rumors prove to be true.

More on Agatha All Along

The upcoming Disney+ series by Marvel Television, Agatha All Along led by Jac Schaeffer, appears to be embracing a “musical theater” style, inspired by the unexpected success of “Agatha All Along” from WandaVision.

This connection is fitting, as renowned Broadway and Disney lyricists and composers Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez created WandaVision’s iconic jingles. Additionally, Broadway legend Patti LuPone will portray the older witch Lilia Calderu within the witches’ coven, and she has been quite open about the excitement behind the scenes.

Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza), Alice (Ali Ahn), and Sorceress Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata)will also feature in the new Marvel TV series.

Reprising their roles from WandaVision as Westview residents are Emma Caulfield Ford as Sarah Proctor, who played Dottie Jones in the WandaVision sitcom; David Payton as John Collins/Herb; David Lengel as Sarah’s husband Harold Proctor/Phil Jones; Asif Ali as Abilash Tandon/Norm; Fred Melamed and Debra Jo Rupp as Mr. and Mrs. Hart; and Amos Glick as the pizza delivery man, Dennis.

Also returning from WandaVision are Kate Forbes as Agatha’s mother, Evanora Harkness, and Brian Brightman as the sheriff of Eastview, New Jersey. Additionally, Maria Dizzia and Okwui Okpokwasili have been cast in undisclosed roles.