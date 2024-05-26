Currently, Marvel Studios’ first-ever Disney+ (Disney Plus) original production, WandaVision, is set to expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with two exciting new spinoff series. These additions include Vision Quest, whose production is somewhat uncertain and originally expected to premiere around 2025, and Halloween extravaganza Agatha All Along, which will focus on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness. Related: Upcoming MCU ‘X-Men’ Movie: Every Character Confirmed A Witchy WandaVision Sequel: It Was Agatha All Along Who can forget that iconic WandaVision jingle?

The show was previously titled Agatha: House of Harkness and later Agatha: Coven of Chaos until Agatha: Darkhold Diaries appeared to be the final iteration of the name—until Agatha: The Lying Witch with Great Wardrobe.

Now, it’s been retconned for the much more apt and catchy Agatha All Along.

The Disney+ show is expected to embrace a "musical theater" style, inspired by the unexpected success of songs like "Agatha All Along." Adding to the excitement, esteemed lyricists and composers Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, known for their work on Broadway hits like The Book of Mormon and Disney's Frozen, have crafted the memorable jingles featured in WandaVision. Which Characters Will Join Agatha?

It’s no secret that this show, being a more-or-less sequel to WandaVision — seeing as neither Wanda nor Vision are strictly around anymore to continue this show officially — the closest Marvel fans of the series will get to a Season 2 is undoubtedly Agatha All Along. With WandaVision‘s Jac Schaeffer leading the charge as the show’s creator, and a whole host of characters from that show turning up and returning in Agatha All Along, the WandaVision spinoff will debut with these returning cast members and way more come Halloween this year.

All the Confirmed Characters in Agatha All Along

“Teen” (Joe Locke)

AKA, one of the Marvel Comics’ most powerful heroes ever, Billy Maximoff/Billy Kaplan/Wiccan.

Joe Locke is expected to portray Billy Maximoff/Billy Kaplan, Wanda Maximoff’s son, and eventually the superhero Wiccan from the Marvel universe of stories.

Sorceress Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata)

In the anticipated Marvel TV series, Kathryn Hahn is set to reprise her role as Agatha, now leading a coven of witches.

Jennifer Kale is a powerful sorceress in Marvel Comics, known for her mastery of white magic and deep ties to the supernatural. Created by Steve Gerber and Rich Buckler, she has strong connections to Man-Thing, assisting him in protecting the Nexus of All Realities. She has been affiliated with groups like the Midnight Sons and the Witches, alongside Satana and Topaz.

Mr. and Mrs. Hart (Fred Melamed and Debra Jo Rupp)

Debra Jo Rupp and Fred Melamed will return as Mrs. Hart and Arthur Hart, respectively.

Another noisy neighbor of Westview, New Jersey, the town taken over by Wanda Maximoff herself, Debra Jo Rupp’s character will be addressed in Agatha All Along, additionally by her maiden name, Sharon Davis.

Within the sitcom reality that the Scarlet Witch creates, Mrs. Hart appears as a neighbor and the wife of Arthur Hart. The character is notable for her appearance in the first episode, where she and her husband join Wanda and Vision for an awkward dinner that quickly turns unsettling when Mr. Hart chokes, and Wanda Maximoff uses her powers to save him.

Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza)

Rio Vidal, portrayed by Aubrey Plaza, is a warrior witch in Harkness and Calderu’s coven, known for wielding a dagger — and known as the alleged ex-lover of Agatha Harkness.