Fans Shocked as Disney Plans To Replace Marvel Star: Report

Posted on by Averyl Fong
Deadpool mocks Kang

With Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man/Tony Stark and Chris Evans’ Captain America/Steve Rogers no longer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the franchise has embarked on a new chapter called the Multiverse Saga.

Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) dying looking at Spider-Man (Tom Holland) in 'Avengers: Endgame'
Despite concerns about “superhero fatigue” and the departure of Jonathan Majors, who portrayed Kang the Conqueror, Marvel Studios is poised to once again redefine the Marvel movie landscape.

Thor grabbing Thanos by the side of the head
Following this will be Avengers 6, officially titled Avengers: Secret Wars, which is expected to conclude the MCU’s Multiverse Saga. However, before that, the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) will integrate the Fox X-Men universe into the MCU.

Marvel now faces the challenge of incorporating the mutant-focused X-Men universe into the MCU narrative in the third Deadpool movie, titled Deadpool & Wolverine.

Wolverine and Deadpool stand in the middle of a deserted street, dressed in their superhero costumes, with a damaged pharmacy and debris in the background.
With the rumored “Mutant Saga” looming large and the Multiverse Saga drawing to a likely close in Avengers 5 (formerly Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) — though reportedly on a smaller scale than previous installmentsand Avengers 6 AKA Avengers: Secret Wars, the big question on nearly every Marvel fan’s mind has been how Disney and Marvel Studios will handle the whole “Kang” issue — seeing as the recent Loki Season 2 seemed to even more firmly embed Kang variant He Who Remains and Victor Timely into the Multiversal narrative.

Now, it seems as if Marvel Studios has begun to narrow down on their new Kang replacement — and fans have mixed responses to this whole affair.

Kevin Feige with the Avengers in the background
Has Disney Found a New Marvel Star?

A new update has surfaced following previous reports of the original Avengers: The Kang Dynasty getting scrapped by Disney. According to Hollywood and Marvel insider Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK), it seems as if Disney has properly begun the process of recasting for the role of Kang the Conqueror following Jonathan Majors’ exit from the franchise (via Marvel Film News):

AVENGERS 5 will include the multiverse, but staying grounded as a film

Filming begins January 2025

An actor for Kang is expected to be announced in the coming months

(@DanielRPK)

Colman Domingo and John David Washington are two of many actors Marvel has considered for Kang

With Colman Domingo (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Euphoria) and John David Washington (Tenet, Ballers) reportedly in the mix, some fans immediately took to supporting this likely new change:

@budfundy: I would absolutely love Colman Domingo as Kang

Jeremy Kelley: Colman Domingo actually looks and acts more menacing villain than Johnathon Majors did. With Majors performance it just felt like a comedy instead of anything that is threatening like Kang should have been.

Meanwhile, there are still a number of fans who are clamoring for Majors to return to the role:

@vodra191: Bring back Jonathan Majors.

The Marvel Studios formula has evolved beyond the Infinity Saga and its Infinity Stone-centered story, incorporating a wider array of narratives and characters. Iconic films like Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019) have marked significant transitions as beloved heroes retire or bid farewell.

These include Black Panther/King T’Challa (originally portrayed by Chadwick Boseman, now Letitia Wright), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth), and Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). The Disney+ (Disney Plus) suite of Marvel Television works, such as the Nick Fury-centric series Secret Invasion (2023), further expands the universe.

On the horizon is the new Avengers team, with the Young Avengers venture starring Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan, introduced in the Captain Marvel (2019) sequel The Marvels (2023). While Tom Holland, who stars as Spider-Man/Peter Parker, is taking a brief hiatus, he is set to return in Spider-Man 4.

Upcoming projects include Captain America: Brave New World, starring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, and Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+, starring Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil. This series might also bring back Netflix-era Marvel TV heroes like Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Jessica Jones (Kristen Ritter). Additionally, the Fantastic Four will make their grand debut in the coming years, with Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic/Reed Richards.

The future of the MCU is definitely getting reshaped. Now, Marvel Studios will have to convince fans of how Kang the Conqueror fits into all of this.

What do you think of Colman Domingo or John David Washington as the new Kang the Conqueror? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

