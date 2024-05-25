With Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man/Tony Stark and Chris Evans’ Captain America/Steve Rogers no longer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the franchise has embarked on a new chapter called the Multiverse Saga.
Following this will be Avengers 6, officially titled Avengers: Secret Wars, which is expected to conclude the MCU’s Multiverse Saga. However, before that, the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) will integrate the Fox X-Men universe into the MCU.
Marvel now faces the challenge of incorporating the mutant-focused X-Men universe into the MCU narrative in the third Deadpool movie, titled Deadpool & Wolverine.
With the rumored “Mutant Saga” looming large and the Multiverse Saga drawing to a likely close in Avengers 5 (formerly Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) — though reportedly on a smaller scale than previous installments –– and Avengers 6 AKA Avengers: Secret Wars, the big question on nearly every Marvel fan’s mind has been how Disney and Marvel Studios will handle the whole “Kang” issue — seeing as the recent Loki Season 2 seemed to even more firmly embed Kang variant He Who Remains and Victor Timely into the Multiversal narrative.
Now, it seems as if Marvel Studios has begun to narrow down on their new Kang replacement — and fans have mixed responses to this whole affair.
Jeremy Kelley: Colman Domingo actually looks and acts more menacing villain than Johnathon Majors did. With Majors performance it just felt like a comedy instead of anything that is threatening like Kang should have been.
Colman Domingo actually looks and acts more menacing villain than Johnathon Majors did. With Majors performance it just felt like a comedy instead of anything that is threatening like Kang should have been.
The Marvel Studios formula has evolved beyond the Infinity Saga and its Infinity Stone-centered story, incorporating a wider array of narratives and characters. Iconic films like Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019) have marked significant transitions as beloved heroes retire or bid farewell.
These include Black Panther/King T’Challa (originally portrayed by Chadwick Boseman, now Letitia Wright), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth), and Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). The Disney+ (Disney Plus) suite of Marvel Television works, such as the Nick Fury-centric series Secret Invasion (2023), further expands the universe.
On the horizon is the new Avengers team, with the Young Avengers venture starring Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan, introduced in the Captain Marvel (2019) sequel The Marvels (2023). While Tom Holland, who stars as Spider-Man/Peter Parker, is taking a brief hiatus, he is set to return in Spider-Man 4.
Upcoming projects include Captain America: Brave New World, starring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, and Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+, starring Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil. This series might also bring back Netflix-era Marvel TV heroes like Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Jessica Jones (Kristen Ritter). Additionally, the Fantastic Four will make their grand debut in the coming years, with Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic/Reed Richards.
The future of the MCU is definitely getting reshaped. Now, Marvel Studios will have to convince fans of how Kang the Conqueror fits into all of this.
What do you think of Colman Domingo or John David Washington as the new Kang the Conqueror? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!