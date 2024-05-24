With Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Chris Evans’ Captain America having exited the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the franchise has transitioned into a new era known as the Multiverse Saga.

Despite concerns about “superhero fatigue” and the departure of Jonathan Majors, who played Kang the Conqueror, Marvel Studios is once again set to reshape the Marvel movie landscape.

With Majors no longer part of the studio, and Marvel President Kevin Feige considering a move from the Multiverse Saga to what appears to be the Mutant Saga, featuring X-Men characters, Avengers 5 (previously Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) is in development—though reportedly on a smaller scale than previous installments.

Following this will be Avengers 6, officially titled Avengers: Secret Wars, which is expected to conclude the Multiverse Saga of the MCU. Before that, however, the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) will integrate the Fox X-Men universe into the MCU.