Is it really the end of this Avenger?
Marvel now faces the challenge of incorporating the mutant-focused X-Men universe into the narrative of the MCU, in the third Deadpool movie.
Led by director Shawn Levy from Deadpool 2, this new addition to the Deadpool franchise will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) following The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, now known as 20th Century Studios.
With a whole host of cameos lined up, it seems as if the upcoming Deadpool film is scheduled to bring in yet another iconic Avenger into the fray — or perhaps merely his deceased form.
Ant-Man’s corpse has been spotted in Deadpool & Wolverine, as Deadpool Update shares a new look at the character’s alleged corpse in the upcoming film:
New look at Ant-Man’s corpse in #DeadpoolAndWolverine
