Disney To Kill Off One of Marvel’s Remaining Avengers: Report

Posted on by Averyl Fong
A smiling Bob Iger is superimposed in front of a colorful montage featuring the characters from the Avengers film series.

Is it really the end of this Avenger?

Marvel's Avengers including Thor, Black Widow, Captain Avenger, Hawkeye, Iron Man, and the Hulk, look up at the destruction of the city.
With Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and Chris Evans’ Captain America having exited the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the franchise has transitioned into a new era known as the Multiverse Saga.

Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) looking skeptical
Despite concerns about “superhero fatigue” and the departure of Jonathan Majors, who played Kang the Conqueror, Marvel Studios is once again set to reshape the Marvel movie landscape.

With Majors no longer part of the studio, and Marvel President Kevin Feige considering a move from the Multiverse Saga to what appears to be the Mutant Saga, featuring X-Men characters, Avengers 5 (previously Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) is in development—though reportedly on a smaller scale than previous installments.

Iron Man's side hero lineup during Captain America: Civil War, (left to right) Black Panther, Vision, Iron Man, Black Widow, and War Machine
Following this will be Avengers 6, officially titled Avengers: Secret Wars, which is expected to conclude the Multiverse Saga of the MCU. Before that, however, the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) will integrate the Fox X-Men universe into the MCU.

Marvel now faces the challenge of incorporating the mutant-focused X-Men universe into the narrative of the MCU, in the third Deadpool movie.

Wolverine and Deadpool stand in the middle of a deserted street, dressed in their superhero costumes, with a damaged pharmacy and debris in the background.
An Avenger Will Seemingly Meet Their End in Deadpool & Wolverine

This article contains possible spoilers for the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie.

During the latest Super Bowl LVIII, Marvel Studios made a significant announcement: the highly anticipated third installment of the Deadpool film series, previously titled Deadpool 3, has been renamed Deadpool & Wolverine.

Led by director Shawn Levy from Deadpool 2, this new addition to the Deadpool franchise will be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) following The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, now known as 20th Century Studios.

A person in a red and black full-body suit, unmistakably reminiscent of Deadpool, wearing a mask with white eye patches and two swords strapped to their back, is pointing forward with their right hand. The background is light, suggesting an outdoor setting.
With a whole host of cameos lined up, it seems as if the upcoming Deadpool film is scheduled to bring in yet another iconic Avenger into the fray — or perhaps merely his deceased form.

Ant-Man’s corpse has been spotted in Deadpool & Wolverine, as Deadpool Update shares a new look at the character’s alleged corpse in the upcoming film:

New look at Ant-Man’s corpse in #DeadpoolAndWolverine

As the MCU progresses with Avengers 5 (formerly Avengers: The Kang Dynasty) and Avengers 6, known as Avengers: Secret Wars, under Kevin Feige’s new vision emphasizing a “grounded” and “street-level” narrative, Secret Wars is anticipated to conclude the current Multiverse Saga.

Could this be a strong message from Marvel Studios and Disney that the past era of the Avengers franchise is, well… past?

With the X-Men and rumored “Mutant Saga” said to follow the current Multiverse Saga, this could very well be the case.

The rumored lineup of X-Men characters for Deadpool & Wolverine includes Halle Berry possibly reprising her role as Ororo Munroe/Storm, Famke Janssen returning as Dr. Jean Grey, James Marsden as Scott Summers/Cyclops, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier/Professor X, and Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto.

Additionally, there’s a chance that the film will feature the younger versions of Professor Xavier, Magneto, and Mystique from the Fox X-Men franchise, portrayed by James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, and Jennifer Lawrence, respectively.

The cast of X2 walking toward camera
Returning Deadpool actors also include Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Peter, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, and Karan Soni as Dopinder. The film will also see the return of Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Stefan Kapičić as Colossus, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Randal Reeder as Buck, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford returns as Pyro, and Jennifer Garner as Elektra Natchios.

Additionally, Dogpool, Sabretooth, Toad, and repurposed footage of Chris Hemsworth as Thor will appear in the film, alongside Matthew Macfadyen as Time Variance Authority (TVA) Agent Paradox and Emma Corrin as “Professor X” variant Cassandra Nova.

Laura Kinney/X23 is set to return to the big screen as an adult, portrayed by Natalia Tena. Initially, rumors suggested that Dafne Keen, who played the younger X23 in Logan, would join the cast.
What do you think of Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man possibly meeting his end in Deadpool & Wolverine? Could it be a Multiversal Ant-Man variant? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Averyl Fong

Averyl is a freelance writer and general nerd about entertainment, food, theatre, D&D - and of course, theme parks. Based in Singapore, she could wax poetic about the immersive genius of the Haunted Mansion, or regale you with her undying love for the campy beauty of Sindbad's Storybook Voyage - but she won't, because she has some compassion.

