Disney Extends Large Florida Refurbishment Through 2026, Issues New Warning

Disney issues a big update regarding construction at its Florida resort.

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Walt Disney himself stated that the Disney theme parks will never be finished. As such, construction is a common sight at Disney, especially in Walt Disney World, where several projects are taking shape.

Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts, as well as the other Disney theme parks around the world, are constantly changing and evolving, with new rides, shows, attractions, and experiences always around the corner.

Most notable of the bunch is the ongoing work on Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. This legendary tropical-themed hotel has become iconic of the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Disney Issues Statement on Construction

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Disney’s Polynesian Village has been undergoing construction and refurbishment for quite some time, with work starting on a brand-new Disney Vacation Club (DVC) tower several years ago. This new expansion is slated to open in December of this year, providing DVC members with an exciting new place to stay during their days at the parks.

However, plenty of other changes have been happening inside the original Polynesian building, including the hotel’s iconic lobby. Disney has been hard at work rebuilding the Monorail station and welcome area at the Polynesian, with work continuing throughout the entire hotel.

While some may have assumed this project was close to wrapping up, Disney has issued a statement confirming construction will continue at the Polynesian through 2026.

Guests are now greeted with the following message when they visit the Polynesian Village Resort website:

Now through 2026, you may see and hear construction and refurbishment work during daytime hours. The ongoing enhancements may impact views of the theme park and other surrounding areas. To minimize disruptions during your stay, activities that may create noise will begin no earlier than 9:00 AM. Refurbishment work is subject to change due to operational needs or weather conditions.

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This notice is admittedly vague and does not specify what other additions and refurbishments the hotel will receive.

Construction is still ongoing on Disney’s new DVC tower at the Polynesian, a project that has become incredibly controversial.

Fans have rallied against the new tower since it was first revealed, with some unhappy about its “modernized” design. Fans have voiced their concerns regarding the new tower, claiming it looks more like a “Marriott” and does not fit with the rest of the Polynesian.

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort opened alongside Magic Kingdom in 1971, slowly becoming one of the most beloved and recognizable locations at Walt Disney World.

The Polynesian was eventually joined by dozens of other hotels, though it remains one of the most popular and sought-after places to stay.

Have you ever stayed at Disney’s Polynesian?