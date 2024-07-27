Disney Cast Member Loses Eye in Tragic Theme Park Accident

This will certainly be a day that lives on in the minds of this cast member and the witnesses who saw what happened. Baymax from Big Hero 6 is one of the most beloved characters to come out of Walt Disney Animation Studio’s hit film. Children and adults alike are drawn to this lovable inflatable robot that has captured hearts worldwide. One of the most exciting ways fans can interact with Baymax is through meet-and-greet experiences, where they can get up close and personal with this gentle giant.

During a Baymax meet and greet, fans have the opportunity to hug Baymax, take photos with him, and even engage in interactive conversations. His warm and caring personality shines through as he interacts with guests, offering fist bumps and sharing his signature catchphrases. Unfortunately, not all meet and greets are guaranteed to be a magical experience…

Related: Baymax Bids Farewell: Disney Confirms Fate of Permanent Removal From Parks

Baymax Meet and Greet Takes a Twisted Turn

The attention to detail in bringing Baymax to life during meet and greets is remarkable. From his iconic white vinyl exterior to his expressive eyes and comforting voice, every aspect is designed to make fans feel like they are meeting the real Baymax. This level of detail is a testament to the talent and dedication of the filmmakers and performers who bring Baymax to audiences around the world.

Sometimes, the realistic nature of these character suits can make it feel as if you are really meeting the character. For this reason, it can be especially twisted when things don’t go as expected.

During a meet and greet with the beloved character at EPCOT within Walt Disney World Resort, one guest witnessed quite the horrifying sight when the eye of the character fell off in the middle of a hug. This moment completely shattered the facade of the meet and greet, making for a dark and somewhat hilarious photo-op.

A Photo That Says 1,000 Words

While it is certain that this meet and greet was not entirely what this guest expected, in its own way, this was an incredibly rare and unique experience. It is certain that this guest will not forget this memory anytime soon.

Overall, a Baymax meet and greet is a magical experience that allows fans to connect with this endearing character in a personal and memorable way. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Big Hero 6 or discovering the world of San Fransokyo for the first time, meeting Baymax is sure to be a highlight that you will cherish long after the encounter.