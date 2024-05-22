Disney Decides on Permanent Removal of Baymax From Parks, Fate Confirmed

If you are going to Disneyland Resort in the upcoming weeks and months, we have some news regarding whether you will get to see Baymax.

When guests visit either Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure, there are a handful of things that guests often want to do. For some, riding Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout is key, others might want to eat a corn dog on Main Street, U.S.A. snapping a photo in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, some may want to meet as many characters as they can.

The best thing about the Disney parks is that they are where all of the Disney characters and worlds they live in come to life. That means you can say hi to Mickey Mouse when you walk into the park, and as you approach the castle, Belle, Rapunzel, and other Disney princesses may pop out, as you continue, you may see some villains like the Evil Queen by Snow White’s wishing well. In Disney California Adventure, Avenger Campus brings all of the Marvel characters to life, while Pixar Pier re-animates all of your favorite Pixar characters.

Disney California Adventure Park underwent a significant transformation in August 2023 with the unveiling of San Fransokyo, a vibrant land themed after the fantastical city from the Disney movie Big Hero 6. This new area replaced the former Pacific Wharf, which offered a laid-back seaside atmosphere with casual dining options.

San Fransokyo maintains some popular food choices from its predecessor but with an exciting Asian-inspired twist. Guests can indulge at Aunt Cass’s Cafe, a charming eatery inspired by Hiro’s caring aunt. San Fransokyo’s culinary scene expands with diverse menus featuring exciting new offerings. Diners can explore options like a Shrimp Katsu Sandwich or savory Beef Birria Ramen. For a touch of whimsy, a Baymax Sipper is sure to delight fans of the film. Fortunately, beloved favorites from established restaurants like Lucky Fortune Cookery and Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill remain available, alongside enticing new additions to their menus.

With the new land being themed to Big Hero 6, of course, it is essential to have Baymax and Hiro available to say hi to guests. When the land opened, so did the new meet and greet! There used to be a Baymax meet and greet at EPCOT in Walt Disney World Resort, but it was removed when the EPCOT renovations began.

Now, guests can come and say hello to Baymax and Hiro each and every day when they visit Disney California Adventure, or so, we thought.

For a while now, reports have stated that both Baymax and Hiro were missing. Perhaps they were snatched up by Robert Callaghan!

Thanks to a recent confirmation, we now know the fate of the two characters.

It appears Baymax is now all patched up, as reporter Scott Dustin has claimed that Baymax is back!

Baymax is back at Disney California Adventure. He’s been missing the last several weeks – but Baymax and Hiro are once again meeting guests outside Hamada Bot Shop in San Fransokyo Square.

The possibility of a sequel to Disney’s 2014 animated hit, Big Hero 6, remains a topic of discussion. While the film, loosely inspired by the Marvel character of the same name, was a commercial success, exceeding $657 million at the global box office, the decision for a follow-up rests on specific criteria, according to producer Roy Conli.

Conli told Screen Rant, “You know, we’re celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Big Hero 6 this year. A great movie for myself, Don Hall, and Chris Williams, who put that together. It’s interesting because it is really up to Don whether he wants to make a sequel to that. It was Don’s concept and idea. I always secretly urge him to do it, but we’ll see. He loves working on new property. So we’ll see what happens.”

More on Big Hero 6

Debuting in theaters on November 7, 2014, Big Hero 6 is a Disney animated film loosely inspired by a Marvel Comics superhero team. Set in the vibrant San Fransokyo, the story follows Hiro Hamada, a young robotics prodigy (voiced by Ryan Potter). Aided by Baymax, his late brother’s healthcare robot, Hiro assembles a team of heroes to combat a masked villain responsible for a personal tragedy. The film boasts a stellar voice cast, including Scott Adsit, Daniel Henney, T.J. Miller, and Jamie Chung.

Big Hero 6 garnered critical acclaim for its animation, action, and emotional depth, becoming a box office success. Notably, it won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature in 2015.

The film sparked a multimedia franchise, including two television series – Big Hero 6: The Series (using traditional hand-drawn animation) and the computer-animated LGBTQ+ friendly Baymax! series. Both shows expand on the film’s universe, with the former taking place directly after the movie’s events and the latter focusing on Baymax’s adventures. Additionally, a short series titled Baymax Dreams was released.

If you want to ride a Baymax attraction, however, you will have to fly to Tokyo Disney Resort where The Happy Ride with Baymax attracts thousands each day.

For fans seeking to revisit this beloved story, Big Hero 6 is available to stream on Disney+.

