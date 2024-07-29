Disney Abandons MCU Plans, Scraps Phase 7 and Phase 8

The Walt Disney Company is looking ahead to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with some very telling decisions.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has faced some challenging times recently, struggling to replicate the monumental success of its earlier phases.

After the unparalleled triumph of Avengers: Endgame (2019), subsequent films and series have not quite captured the same level of audience and critical acclaim. This dry spell left Marvel fans longing for a blockbuster that could rejuvenate the franchise. Enter Deadpool 3, a film that not only delivered at the box office but also heralded a seismic shift within the MCU.

The Box Office Triumph of Deadpool 3, Major Changes for Marvel

Deadpool 3, officially titled Deadpool & Wolverine, premiered this past week and quickly became a box-office sensation. In its first week, the film grossed a staggering $438.3 million worldwide, with $205 million from domestic markets and $233.3 million internationally​​. This achievement was a breath of fresh air for the MCU, which had been yearning for a significant hit.

The film’s success can be attributed to several factors. First, the inclusion of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine alongside Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool created a unique and highly anticipated pairing. This dynamic duo, combined with the film’s signature blend of action and irreverent humor, struck a chord with audiences.

“This is kind of hard to process,” Reynolds said of the film’s success. But thank you to everyone who went to see the film this weekend.”

Moreover, Deadpool 3 was the first R-rated film in the MCU, pushing the boundaries of the franchise’s usual content and attracting a mature audience.

The Return of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom

While Deadpool 3‘s success is notable, the biggest shockwave came from the announcement that Robert Downey Jr. would return to the MCU, not as Tony Stark, but as the iconic villain Doctor Doom. This casting decision, which was revealed at the San Diego Comic Convention, has profound implications for the future of the MCU.

Doctor Doom is one of Marvel’s most complex and formidable villains, traditionally an archenemy of the Fantastic Four. Downey Jr.’s portrayal of Tony Stark was the heart of the MCU’s Infinity Saga, and his return in a villainous role represents a dramatic pivot.

The reveal of Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom. pic.twitter.com/zvDBeMrrvN — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 28, 2024

The character of Doctor Doom will first appear in Avengers: Doomsday (2026) and will play a significant role in Avengers: Secret Wars (2027)​​. Of course, fans have more questions than answers about what it will look like to have Robert Downey Jr. in the role and whether there will be any connection to his former Tony Stark character.

A Departure from Marvel’s Original Plans

This move marks a significant departure from the MCU’s original trajectory. Initially, the narrative arc following Endgame seemed poised to focus on newer heroes and lesser-known characters.

However, the reintroduction of a beloved actor in such a pivotal role suggests a recalibration of Marvel’s strategy. This change is likely a response to the mixed reactions to some Phase 4 and 5 projects, such as Eternals (2021) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), which, despite their ambition, did not achieve the same universal acclaim as earlier MCU installments.

Implications for MCU Phase 6

Phase 6 of the MCU, which will conclude the Multiverse Saga, is now set to feature Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, a character whose presence is expected to ripple through the entire phase. The inclusion of Doctor Doom adds a layer of complexity and gravitas to the storyline, potentially altering the trajectories of several key projects.

Fantastic Four (November 8, 2024): This film will mark the official introduction of Marvel’s First Family into the MCU. The presence of Doctor Doom should be expected in some capacity, given his historical ties to the Fantastic Four, but likely it will be through a cameo of sorts at the end of the film, setting up the next two Avengers films. Avengers: Doomsday (expected May 2026): Disney and Marvel haven’t released too many details about the new project, but Doctor Doom will be involved. Originally, this was titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but the controversy surrounding Jonathan Majors (Kang the Conqueror) has reportedly led Disney to move forward with the new storyline. It’s unclear if Major will be involved in some capacity or not. Avengers: Secret Wars (expected May 2027): This film is expected to be an epic finale, bringing together multiple threads from across the MCU. Doctor Doom’s involvement will be critical, potentially reshaping the multiverse itself​.

Phase 7: The Rise of the Mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Originally, Phase 7 was anticipated to shift focus significantly, with a spotlight on the X-Men and other new characters. This phase could still see the consequences of Doctor Doom’s actions reverberating throughout the MCU. However, it’s unclear what the dates and schedule might look like with Disney now focusing on RDJ and the two Avengers films.

Here is what has been reported thus far, though:

X-Men (Rumored 2026): With the introduction of mutants into the MCU, the storyline is expected to explore their origins and integration into the broader universe. Doctor Doom’s presence could provide a formidable antagonist for the newly introduced X-Men. Fantastic Four 2 (Rumored 2028): Continuing the story from the first film, this sequel will likely delve deeper into the conflict between the Fantastic Four and Doctor Doom, expanding on his motivations and plans. Other potential projects include Black Panther 3, Doctor Strange 3, and series like Power Pack and Secret Warriors, which will further explore the consequences of the multiverse saga and Doctor Doom’s impact​.

Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 8 and Beyond

While details about Phase 8 are still emerging, it is expected to build upon the foundations laid in the previous phases. The continued presence of Doctor Doom and the integration of the X-Men will likely shape the narratives of Phase 8, potentially introducing new sagas and further expanding the MCU’s scope.

However, everything seems to be up in the air for what we can expect on those fronts moving ahead, and much of it will depend on Marvel’s success in reintroducing Robert Downey Jr. through a new character.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is poised for a remarkable resurgence, thanks to the dual boost of Deadpool 3‘s success and the strategic reintroduction of Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. These developments mark a significant pivot in Marvel’s strategy, reflecting a blend of nostalgia and innovation.

The ripple effects of these changes will shape not only Phase 6 but also the future trajectories of Phases 7 and 8, promising an exciting and dynamic future for the MCU.

What direction do you want to see the Marvel Cinematic Universe head? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!