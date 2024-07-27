Parental Guidance Suggested as Deadpool Crashes Disney Park

This week, Marvel Studios released its first official R-rated MCU entry with Deadpool & Wolverine. Naturally, Disney went to great lengths to promote the film, but was bringing the pair to the Disney Parks such a great idea?

Deadpool recently made his first park appearance at Disneyland Paris, exchanging his guns for a pair of French baguettes. However, adding a Disney Meet and Greet at Disney’s California Adventure at Disneyland did more than turn a few heads. Moreover, the decision to give him a stage show where he and Wolverine could interact with the audience is outright bizarre.

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Avengers Campus at California Adventure is where guests can mix and mingle with their favorite faces of the MCU. While his presence is by no means unwelcome, it feels truly out of pocket for Disney to put him somewhere with a family-friendly reputation.

Deadpool Crashes Disneyland

In the new movie, Deadpool’s (Ryan Reynolds) world is threatened by the vengeful Casandra Nova (Emma Corrin), forcing him to team up with a reluctant Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to travel through the multiverse, encounter various Deadpool variants, and fight to save their timeline. In between their dimension-hopping, it seems like the pair were able to make a pitstop to greet fans at Disneyland.

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Disney recently announced that the pair would get official Character Meet and Greets for a limited time, but few fans (this writer included) were expecting Disney to outright give Deadpool his own stage show. According to @thedavidvaughn’s footage below, it was an absolute hit.

@thedavidvaughn Deadpool Story Time with Deadpool is now showing in Avengers Campus for a limited time! Hear him read from his big book of special stories. The show is suitable for all ages and plays between the Hyperion Theatre and Guardians of the Galaxy. Showtimes may vary throughout the day but you can find it by searching Story Time with Deadpool in the Disneyland app. 🌟 Deadpool may also appear in other shows including with the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers Assemble shows at various times throughout the day #deadpoolandwolverine #deadpool #disneycaliforniaadventure #wolverine ♬ original sound – David Vaughn

“Storytime with Deadpool” sounds about as Disney-appropriate as “In the Kitchen with Hannibal Lecter.” The idea of Deadpool butchering classic Disney stories like Beauty and the Beast and Cinderella is certainly in character, but it still feels weird seeing the character in this context and environment.

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That said, massive props to the performers for making things as PG as possible. Even so, just because Deadpool can’t utilize his R-rated skills at Disneyland, that’s not to say he doesn’t try (See @disneymama_13’s video below).

Per Deadpool’s iconic fourth-wall-breaking style, he doesn’t just stay at his own little stage area, and Marvel fans would be foolish to think otherwise. Even so, crashing Star Lord’s dance party might be expected from the character, but his surprisingly mature humor might give some fans a case of Disney whiplash.

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While he doesn’t drop nearly as many F-bombs as he does in his comics and franchise, the sex jokes and lewd remarks don’t exactly vibe with the Disneyland reputation. Even Quill has to tell him to reel it in halfway through the full show.

Deadpool and Wolverine both get more than a positive reaction from their fans, but the Merc with the Mouth even acknowledges there are kids in the audience. That begs the question, is this really something Disney should utilize so much?

Is It Disney Friendly?

Anyone who’s ever seen any Deadpool media knows he’s rude, lewd, crude, and demolishes the fourth wall every chance he gets. That’s not something Disney can water down and keep his fanbase lining the studio’s pockets.

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Speaking as a massive Marvel fan, this writer can’t help but feel a twinge at his remarks about “pounding” Star-Lord and getting “on his knees” for the mouse. There’s definitely a place for Deadpool amongst Disney’s media, but putting him in a family-focused environment might rub some people the wrong way.

Do you think Deadpool deserves a spot at Disneyland? Tell Inside the Magic why or why not in the comments below!