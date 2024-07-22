MCU Update: Ryan Reynolds “Steps Down” from Deadpool Role for Future Marvel Movies

It seems that Ryan Reynolds has confirmed he will not be playing a specific Deadpool character moving forward.

A highly anticipated superhero team-up explodes onto the scene with the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, hitting theaters across the U.S. on July 26th, 2024. Directed by Shawn Levy and penned by a collaborative effort including Levy, Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells, the film promises a unique blend of action, humor, and an unexpected emotional core.

True to Deadpool’s irreverent nature, the official synopsis playfully mocks the typical marketing tactic. It portrays Wade Wilson, the mercenary known as Deadpool, as living a mundane civilian life, seemingly retired from his chaotic past.

However, a looming existential threat to his “homeworld” forces him to reluctantly team up with an even more reluctant Wolverine. While the synopsis remains deliberately vague, it hints at a mission spanning the world and possibly even the multiverse.

Reynolds reprises his iconic role as Wade Wilson/Deadpool, while Hugh Jackman returns as the gruff Wolverine. The supporting cast boasts familiar faces from previous Deadpool films, including Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Peter, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, and Karan Soni as Dopinder.

New additions to the ensemble include Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova. Adding a further touch of whimsy, the film introduces Dogpool, a canine variant of Deadpool.

Speaking about the film’s heart, director Shawn Levy describes it as a tale of “a surprising friendship.” He promises the film will deliver the expected comedic elements, action sequences, and visual spectacle, but also highlights the “warmth” that emerges from the unlikely partnership between Deadpool and Wolverine. Levy further teases “huge surprises” that have yet to be revealed, adding to the film’s intrigue.

A series of trailers have progressively unveiled details about the film’s plot. The initial teaser showcased Deadpool encountering the Time Variance Authority (TVA), an organization familiar to fans of the Disney+ series Loki. The first official trailer delves deeper into the dynamic between Deadpool and Wolverine, with Deadpool attempting to motivate Logan to re-embrace his heroism.

This trailer also introduces Cassandra Nova, a formidable mutant adversary. The final trailer shifts gears, emphasizing the emotional core of the film. It features a scene where Deadpool pleads with Wolverine to help him save his world, followed by a touching exchange between Logan and a grown-up X-23, played by Dafne Keen, reprising her role from Logan.

Deadpool & Wolverine marks Wade Wilson/Deadpool’s official entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film follows the critically acclaimed and commercially successful Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018).

As excitement for Deadpool & Wolverine reaches a fever pitch, social media has erupted with speculation surrounding actress Blake Lively’s potential involvement in the film. This speculation stems largely from a recent Instagram post by Lively herself.

On July 22nd, Lively took to Instagram to express her support for her husband, Ryan Reynolds, who reprises his role as Deadpool in the third installment of the franchise. The post featured a photo of Lively affectionately kissing Reynolds while he’s clad in his full Deadpool costume on set. This seemingly innocuous image, however, ignited a firestorm of fan theories.

Just days prior to Lively’s post, the latest trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine offered a fleeting glimpse of Lady Deadpool, Deadpool’s female counterpart. Coincidentally, Lively’s Instagram photo depicted her sporting a red outfit, leading many fans to draw a connection between the actress and the character.

Comments flooded Lively’s post, with fans enthusiastically declaring, “Okay it’s her. They keep posting stuff like this it’s gonna be her” and “It’s time! Lady Deadpool.”

The trailer itself offered few clues about the actress portraying Lady Deadpool. The character is depicted with a blonde ponytail and a red and black suit mirroring Deadpool’s. Online speculation has run rampant, with names like Lively and even her close friend, Taylor Swift, being tossed around (though Reynolds has explicitly denied Swift’s involvement).

Lively’s playful Instagram post further fueled the flames of speculation. The caption read, “Brb I’m buying milky pens to write your name on my hand @vancityreynolds,” a playful nod to a classic scene from the 2004 teen rom-com, Mean Girls.

She further added a video montage showcasing various pop culture references featured in the film, specifically targeting a millennial audience – a demographic known for its appreciation of artists like Avril Lavigne and references to Harry Potter. The caption accompanying the video playfully stated, “Tell me Deadpool’s married to a millennial girl in real life without telling me.”

Lively’s social media activity leaves the question of her involvement in Deadpool & Wolverine tantalizingly unanswered.

Given the couple’s well-documented history of playful trolling online, it is difficult to discern whether these posts are genuine hints or simply a clever way to keep fans guessing. Only time will reveal the true identity of the actress portraying Lady Deadpool, but one thing is certain – Blake Lively has undoubtedly succeeded in heightening anticipation for the highly anticipated film.

Another rumor was that Reynolds would play Lady Deadpool. However, MCU Film News shared a X post that he will not be playing the character, per an Access Hollywood interview.

While the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine boasts an R-rating, star Ryan Reynolds offers a nuanced perspective on parental discretion.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Reynolds acknowledges the film’s mature content while sharing a personal anecdote.

He revealed showing the film to both his 9-year-old son and his mother in her late 70s, and remarked, “Both of them were laughing their guts out, were feeling the emotion where I most desperately hoped people would be. When I saw rated-R movies when I was a kid, they left a huge impression on me because I didn’t feel like people were pulling punches, and it’s been a huge inspiration to so many of the things that I look to make now.”

Reynolds’ passion for Deadpool predates his on-screen portrayal and even the character’s film franchise. Recognizing the need for differentiation within the superhero genre, he envisioned Deadpool as a cruder, more violent, and overtly offensive figure.

Recalling the project’s initial challenges, Reynolds emphasizes his unwavering belief in himself and the creative team. The phenomenal success of Deadpool (grossing over 10 times its budget) and its sequel, Deadpool 2, solidified confidence in Reynolds’ creative vision.

However, the development of a third Deadpool film encountered unforeseen delays. Despite Reynolds’ enthusiasm for integrating Deadpool into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige remained cautious.

The project gained momentum with the concept of uniting Reynolds’ Deadpool with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. Both actors, in conversation with The New York Times, acknowledge the immense impact these characters have had on their careers. Reynolds, however, emphasizes the importance of retaining the R-rating established by the Deadpool franchise and embraced by Logan, the final Wolverine film.

“This character changed my whole life, it’s like the mother ship for me,” Reynolds states. “There was never a second where any one of us were ever on cruise control. And then the rating informed a lot of it, really deliberately steering away from that use of it as shock value and using it as a means to tell a story about these two guys that’s much more authentic than you could if you were bound by a PG-13 rating.”

Who do you think will play Lady Deadpool?