Chris Pratt Leaving ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, Disney Abandons MCU

Chris Pratt has carved a remarkable niche for himself in Hollywood, especially with his portrayal of Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

His journey from television actor to a leading man in blockbuster franchises is a testament to his versatility and charisma.

Chris Pratt’s career began with small roles in television and film, but his big break came with the beloved TV series Parks and Recreation (2009-2015). Playing the endearing and goofy Andy Dwyer, Pratt quickly became a fan favorite. His comedic timing and charm were evident, setting the stage for his transition to big-budget films.

Pratt’s career took a monumental leap when he was cast as Peter Quill, also known as Star-Lord, in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014). Directed by James Gunn, the film was a risk for Marvel, featuring a relatively unknown comic book team and an unconventional leading man.

However, Pratt’s portrayal of the roguish yet lovable Star-Lord resonated with audiences worldwide. His physical transformation for the role also garnered significant attention, showcasing his dedication to embodying the character.

Guardians of the Galaxy was a critical and commercial success, with Pratt’s performance being a standout. The film’s success solidified his status as a leading man and paved the way for his continued involvement in the MCU. Pratt reprised his role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Each performance further cemented his place in the hearts of Marvel fans.

While his role as Star-Lord has been a significant part of his career, Pratt has also ventured into other successful franchises. He starred in the Jurassic World series, beginning with Jurassic World (2015), where he played Owen Grady. His action-hero credentials were further established, and the films’ box office success reaffirmed his star power.

In addition to his franchise work, Pratt has taken on diverse roles in films such as The Magnificent Seven (2016) and Passengers (2016). His ability to balance humor, action, and drama makes him a sought-after talent in Hollywood.

As Chris Pratt’s tenure with Marvel continues, rumors and speculation about his potential switch to the DC Universe (DCU) have surfaced. This possibility has intrigued fans and industry insiders alike, as Pratt’s charisma and star power could bring a fresh dynamic to the DCU.

Giant Freakin Robot recently reported on these rumors, suggesting that Pratt might join the DCU in a new and exciting role. According to their sources, Pratt’s potential move to the DCU is still in the early stages, but discussions are underway. The report hints at Pratt being considered for a major character, which could signal a significant shift in his career trajectory.

This potential transition comes at a time when the DCU is undergoing a transformation under the leadership of James Gunn, who has had a successful working relationship with Pratt in the MCU. Gunn’s involvement in the DCU as a co-head of the studio could facilitate Pratt’s move, given their history of collaboration.

Speculation about which DCU character Pratt could portray has been rampant. Fans have floated various possibilities, from Green Lantern to Booster Gold. Given Pratt’s comedic chops and action-hero experience, Booster Gold, a time-traveling hero known for his humor and wit, seems like a fitting choice. This character would allow Pratt to leverage his strengths and bring a unique flavor to the DCU.

Another intriguing possibility is Hal Jordan, the Green Lantern. As a character with a rich history and a prominent place in the DCU, Green Lantern would be a high-profile role that could significantly impact Pratt’s career. His portrayal of a space-faring hero in the MCU would provide a solid foundation for this transition.

This development with Chris Pratt potentially moving to the DCU comes at a time when Disney is facing significant backlash for its handling of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Many fans feel that Disney has strayed from the core elements that made the MCU beloved, focusing too heavily on nostalgia and formulaic approaches rather than innovating and evolving the narrative. This dissatisfaction has led to a growing sentiment that Disney is more interested in capitalizing on past successes than in pushing the boundaries of the superhero genre.

Fans have accused Disney of abandoning the true spirit of the MCU, which was once characterized by its intricate storytelling, character development, and interconnected universe. Instead, they argue that recent projects have prioritized spectacle and fan service over substance, leading to a series of films and shows that feel repetitive and uninspired.

If Pratt were to join the DCU, his involvement could have several positive effects. His established fan base and box office draw would bring considerable attention and anticipation to any project he joins. Additionally, Pratt’s versatility and charisma could help bridge the tonal gap between the more serious DCU films and the lighter, more humorous approach seen in some recent entries.

Pratt’s move to the DCU would also highlight the growing trend of actors crossing over between major comic book universes. This trend reflects the increasingly interconnected nature of the entertainment industry and the expanding opportunities for actors to explore diverse roles within the superhero genre.

Outside of the superhero realm, Pratt has seen major success in his last few animated ventures, including being the voice of Mario in the Super Mario Bros movie (2023) and The Garfield Movie (2024).

