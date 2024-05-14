Major Marvel Star Prepares to Defect to James Gunn DCU, Admits to New Role

Chris Pratt will follow his Guardians of the Galaxy director, James Gunn, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the DC one, if he asks. He even knows what character would be perfect for him.

Chris Pratt unexpectedly became one of the biggest film stars in the world when he portrayed Peter Quill, AKA Star-Lord, in the first Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) movie. At the time, the choice of the relatively obscure superhero group puzzled casual Marvel fans, as did the selected director, James Gunn, who was best known as the director of two darkly comedic low-budget films.

Then, Guardians of the Galaxy grossed $773 million and kicked off one of the MCU’s most beloved and critically acclaimed mini-franchises, due largely to the chemistry of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper and Gunn’s trademark blend of goofiness, sentimentality, and carnage.

A year later, Chris Pratt cemented his A-list status with Jurassic World (2015), the reboot of the Michael Crichton dinosaur sci-fi series. Now that original MCU leads like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans have been departing en masse, Chris Pratt has become an ever-more important part of the franchise.

However, now that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) has been released to critical and commercial acclaim, James Gunn has departed Marvel Studios to co-lead the DC Universe, the rival comic book franchise of Warner Bros. Discovery. As co-CEO and creative head of the new Zack Snyder-less DCU, Gunn is pretty much in charge of the whole series, and many people are wondering just how many MCU players will be willing to make the leap over.

It turns out that Chris Pratt is ready and willing to defect to the DCU and return to the arms of James Gunn, but he wants to keep one foot in the MCU. Pratt told ComicBook.com that while he would almost certainly return to the MCU as Peter Quill, he wants to do it all.

The actor said, “Well, it probably makes more sense that I would be Star-Lord again. But anything is possible, and especially with James [Gunn] over at DC. Maybe there’s something that would be right over there. Maybe both. How about both? Let’s do both. I think it’s 100% both.”

In previous interviews, Chris Pratt has acknowledged that he would be a pretty perfect fit for the DC Comics character Booster Gold, saying, “If James thought I was right for it, then you know that I would have to consider it.” A Max streaming series starring the character, a time-traveling professional athlete turned superhero, has already been announced as part of the first slate of DCU projects.

Given that Chris Pratt is already Star-Lord, Jurassic World‘s Owen Grady, Mario Mario, and soon to be the voice of Garfield, why shouldn’t he take on another franchise? After all, it’s not like he’s ever made a bad decision in public.

Do you think Chris Pratt belongs in the DCU? Tell us in the comments below!