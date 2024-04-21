Confirmed: Chris Pratt Cut From $3.98 Billon Franchise

Actor Chris Pratt is moving on from his iconic roles, including with a franchise that has made nearly $4 billion.

Chris Pratt’s career breakthrough came with his role as Andy Dwyer in the hit TV series Parks and Recreation (2009-2015), where he showcased his comedic prowess and endearing charm. However, it was his transition to the big screen that truly propelled him to international fame.

In 2014, Pratt skyrocketed to superstardom with his portrayal of Peter Quill, also known as Star-Lord, in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014). Directed by James Gunn, the film was a surprising and unprecedented success, blending action, humor, and heart in a way that resonated with audiences worldwide.

Pratt’s portrayal of the lovable rogue with a heart of gold earned him widespread acclaim and solidified his status as a leading man in Hollywood. His natural charisma and comedic timing brought a unique energy to the character, making him an instant fan favorite.

Following the success of Guardians of the Galaxy, Pratt continued to impress audiences with his starring role in Jurassic World (2015), a reboot of the iconic dinosaur franchise. Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the film shattered box office records, cementing Pratt’s status as a bona fide box office draw.

In Jurassic World, Pratt portrayed Owen Grady, a rugged Velociraptor trainer tasked with containing the chaos unleashed by genetically modified dinosaurs. Pratt’s performance balanced action-packed sequences with moments of vulnerability, showcasing his range as an actor.

Now, it has been confirmed that the Jurassic World franchise will be rebooted, and it won’t include Pratt. As a matter of fact, it was reported that Jonathan Bailey, known for his role in the hit Netflix television series Bridgerton, is being eyed to star alongside Scarlett Johannson.

Chris Pratt is moving on to new projects

According to reports from The News International, Chris Pratt was recently spotted in a gripping scene for his upcoming sci-fi venture, Mercy. Breaking free from his iconic roles in Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World, Pratt plays the challenging character of an LAPD detective fighting to prove his innocence amidst a backdrop of escalating violence.

Set against the futuristic skyline of a city plagued by a surge in homicides, Pratt’s character, known only by his last name Raven, grapples with multifaceted challenges as he navigates through a web of deceit and danger.

The scene, captured on the picturesque beaches of Malibu according to the report, unfolded with Pratt’s character dramatically leaping into action from a police car, sprinting towards the suspect amidst the crashing waves. With adrenaline coursing through his veins, Raven confronts the bloodied figure, their identity obscured by a mask of movie blood.

You can check out the full trailer for the Paramount Pictures movie below.

Between takes, the report indicated that Pratt’s infectious energy and affable demeanor permeated the set, his trademark smile lighting up the scene. Despite the gravity of the role, Pratt’s professionalism and enthusiasm shone through, leaving no doubt about his commitment to delivering a compelling performance.

Pratt’s meteoric rise in Hollywood can be attributed not only to his talent but also to his work ethic and likability. His genuine personality and down-to-earth demeanor have endeared him to fans and colleagues alike, earning him a reputation as one of the most approachable stars in the industry. Beyond his blockbuster roles, Pratt has demonstrated his versatility in films such as The Lego Movie (2014) and Passengers (2016), further solidifying his status as a leading man in Hollywood.

Though Chris Pratt will not be returning to Jurassic World, it will be interesting to see what is next for him. He is expected to reprise his role as Mario for The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2, but no more information has been given on the franchise’s sequel as of yet, which stars Pratt alongside Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), and Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong).

What is your favorite role for Chris Pratt? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!