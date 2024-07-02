Disney World Restaurant Announces Permanent Closure, Faces Eviction

One of 18 locations of Chicken Guy!, a popular Quick Service restaurant in Disney Springs, has permanently closed. Restaurant mogel and Food Network star Guy Fieri opened the Walt Disney World Resort location in 2018.

The celebrity chef-owned fast food chain serves fried chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, mac ‘n’ cheese, milkshakes, french fries, fried pickles, and more. The Disney Springs restaurant stirred controversy last year when it cut down its extensive sauce list to just ten offerings.

Months later, news broke that the Winter Park Chicken Guy! location, just miles from Walt Disney World Resort, was facing eviction. Court documents claimed that the restaurant owed $40,000 in back rent. The commercial landlord filed tenant eviction documents against Chicken Guy, LLC; Earl of Sandwich, LLC; and Planet Hollywood, LLC.

All three companies are owned by hospitality mogul Robert Earl. Earl partnered with Fieri to open the Disney Springs location in 2018, the first of 17 surviving restaurants. Despite eviction filings, the Winter Park location remains open.

As of June 30, the Chicken Guy! count is down to 16. According to WXYZ Detroit, the location in Livonia, Michigan, closed suddenly on June 30, just 16 months after it opened in February 2023.

The Tomey Group, which represents restaurant franchises throughout Michigan, including Jimmy Johns, gave the following statement:

“We have made the difficult decision to close Chicken Guy! Livonia on June 30th. The decision is driven by unforeseen circumstances beyond our control. We are incredibly grateful for the patronage we have received from our loyal customers and the local community, and for our team members and partners who have supported us through this journey. We are dedicated to ensuring a smooth transition for our team members and have offered opportunities within our other businesses.”

The Livonia restaurant stayed open until the chicken ran out on Sunday evening. Only one other Michigan Chicken Guy! location remains, in Mount Pleasant at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort.

Fifteen other Chicken Guy! restaurants operate in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, California, Nevada, Florida, and Maryland. According to the chain’s website, five new California, Texas, and Florida locations are coming soon.

