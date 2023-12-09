Guy Fieri’s Disney World Restaurant Axes Popular Feature Overnight

Sure, Disney World has Mickey Mouse, Space Mountain, and dozens of top-tier restaurants – but for some of us, the real star of the show is the 22 sauces at Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy! Or at least, it used to be.

Since opening in August 2018, Chicken Guy! has established itself as a go-to for hungry shoppers and tourists at Disney Springs. While fried chicken isn’t exactly a rarity on Disney property, it soon became a cult classic for one reason and one reason only: the best sauce collection known to man.

Whether you order chicken tenders or a chicken sandwich, the Mayor of Flavortown presents patrons of Chicken Guy! with the choice of 22 sauces. These include honey mustard, sweet ‘n’ sour, teriyaki, garlic parmesan, habanero hot sauce, and – the most iconic of the bunch – its original “special sauce.”

But this week, the Chicken Guy! at Disney Springs debuted a new menu. Nothing has been added, but multiple things have been axed from the menu. To be precise, 12 things. The restaurant has eliminated its impressive sauce collection and now offers just ten options – less than half the number it had just weeks ago.

According to the sauces section of the Chicken Guy! online menu, diners can now choose from the following options.

Special Sauce

Garlic Parmesan

Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ

Buttermilk Ranch

Sweet ‘N’ Sour

Nashville Hot Honey

Donkey Sauce

Buffalo

Honey Mustard

Chipotle Ranch

The sauces on offer have also been updated on the Chicken Guy! page of the Disney Springs website.

Judging by the Chicken Guy! website, Disney Springs isn’t the only outlet affected. Other Chicken Guy! locations – such as those in Las Vegas and Los Angeles International (LAX) – have also had their sauce offerings reduced. The latter’s online menu still cites the original numbers next to each sauce, but only gives ten options.

Chicken Guy! hasn’t officially announced its menu change. However, considering that there have been multiple reports of physical menus listing just ten sauces at the Disney Springs outlet, it does seem like this is a permanent change.

Inside the Magic reached out to Chicken Guy! for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publishing.

