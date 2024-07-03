Future of ‘Avengers’ Confirmed in Shocking New MCU Reports, Select Actors To Return

Are you ready for some shocking new updates on the next Avengers film?

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe may be flagging in recent years, there’s still plenty of hype around future Avengers projects. The franchise’s last two outings for “Earth’s Mightiest Heroes” were record-breaking, with Avengers: Endgame (2019) even briefly holding the title of the highest-grossing film of all time (curse you, James Cameron).

Of course, a lot has changed in the franchise since then. Arguably the two figureheads of the Avengers, Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), have departed the MCU, as has the group’s only OG female member, Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson).

The MCU is in no short supply of potential characters to take their place. Since 2019, Marvel has tried its best to establish the new head honchos of the Avengers, such as Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), and Sam Wilson/Captain America (Anthony Mackie).

But that hasn’t made the path for Avengers 5 any clearer. Originally billed as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, the film was forced to drop its lead villain after Jonathan Majors (Kang the Conqueror) was found guilty of assault and harassment following an altercation with his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in March 2023.

With Marvel generally taking a second look at its projects after a string of critical and financial flops, it should come as no surprise that the studio is reportedly seriously reangling the film. At present, it lacks a director, with Destin Daniel Cretton dropping out as director in November 2023. Michael Waldron – who penned Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) – will write both Avengers 5 and Avengers 6.

The lack of a concrete creative team hasn’t stopped Marvel from mapping out its production plan. As per a recent report from Nexus Point News, the film is looking to begin production in March 2025 and continue filming throughout the summer, aiming to release on May 1, 2026.

What’s even more interesting is the fact that, due to the size of the cast, filming of Avengers 5 will be split up into chunks, with actors reportedly filming all of their scenes in the space of a few weeks – and not necessarily at the same time as their cast mates.

A separate report from Cosmic Circus has provided a supposed list of the heroes who will star in the film, which will apparently serve as a gradual buildup to Avengers 6, much in the way that Avengers: Infinity War (2018) paved the way for Endgame. The report claims that the TVA will play an important role.

Picture Yggdrasil [the tree that holds all of the multiverse together] as the new McGuffin/Infinity Gauntlet of the Multiverse Saga. He/She/They who control Yggdrasil will control over the entire Multiverse and bend it to their will. Everyone will want their hands on it. Right now, Loki has control over it, and he is simply keeping the Multiverse at peace and preventing incursions as best he can to ensure that every universe is able to exist in stable harmony. But there is only so much the ‘God of Stories’ is able to do. After all, as much as I would want him to be, Loki is not a God. Much like everyone else, he is born, he lives, and eventually, he will die. And what do you think will happen then?

As for the characters involved in the drama, Cosmic Circus gives the list as follows:

Captain America (Sam Wilson)

Falcon (Joaquin Torres)

Wong

Captain Marvel

Monica Rambeau

Shang-Chi

Katy

Black Panther

Ironheart

She-Hulk

Hulk

Thor

Valkyrie

Spider-Man

Daredevil

Doctor Strange

Clea

America Chavez

Ms. Marvel

Stature (Cassie Lang)

Kate Bishop

Clint Barton

Ant-Man & The Wasp

Of course, these are all just rumors for now, so don’t be surprised if things don’t follow this exact path. However, it’s not totally unrealistic to think that Marvel may try to mimic a similar structure to Infinity War and Endgame with its next two Avengers movies. While we’d argue that the payoff most likely won’t feel as justified considering the lack of cohesive buildup in the Multiverse Saga so far, this still sounds like a pretty interesting path.

What are your predictions for Avengers 5? Hit us with your craziest theories!