Marvel Studios Announces New Infinity Saga Project

Marvel Studios’ critically acclaimed Infinity Saga is returning for two nights only, promising to recreate some of the best moments from The Avengers (2012) and beyond in a whole new way.

Related: ‘Spider-Man’ Fans Betrayed by New Tom Holland Announcement

The time-twisting adventures of Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and The Hulk/Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) immediately captivated audiences from the first time the Avengers assembled back in 2012, spurring on three sequels that would go on to gross Disney and Marvel billions at the box office.

Today, the aptly-dubbed Infinity Saga is long behind us, having concluded in 2019 with the heart-wrenching Avengers: Endgame, which paved the way for a new generation of superheroes. Still, many MCU fans could argue that the franchise has largely failed to recapture some of the same magic as the Infinity Saga in their ongoing Multiverse Saga, which has been riddled with controversy and behind-the-scenes drama from virtually day one.

Related: Thanos Star Teases Epic MCU Comeback

As Marvel Studios cautiously looks to the future, many have wondered if President Kevin Feige would, in a desperate attempt to remedy some of the issues surrounding the Multiverse Saga, bring back hard-hitters like Downey Jr.’s Iron Man for future projects. While that’s likely not the case, the company did just announce a resurrection of the Infinity Saga, which will debut at Los Angeles’ famous Hollywood Bowl this summer.

On Tuesday morning, Marvel Studios took to social media to unveil a new collaboration with the Los Angeles Philharmonic for a limited two-night concert series through the Infinity Saga. The announcement came amid the full lineup for the Hollywood Bowl’s summer 2024 season, which will include concerts from the likes of Beck, Mitski, and Boyz II Men. A handful of Disney flicks from the ’80s and ’90s will also be performed in July, accompanied by a live orchestra.

Join the Los Angeles Philharmonic and embark on a live concert and cinematic journey through Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga. Coming to the @HollywoodBowl 8/30 and 8/31.

Join the Los Angeles Philharmonic and embark on a live concert and cinematic journey through Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga. Coming to the @HollywoodBowl 8/30 and 8/31. https://t.co/3FSPT4LyzT pic.twitter.com/qvQEbX70rl — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 6, 2024

The Hollywood Bowl’s official event summary for Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience — which will take place on August 30 and 31 — reads:

You may think you’ve seen these stories before, but never like this. Join the Los Angeles Philharmonic as we embark together on a live concert and cinematic journey through the Marvel Infinity Saga—beginning with the Tesseract being hidden on Earth by the Asgardians all the way to Tony’s ultimate sacrifice—from an all-new perspective.

It’s worth noting that Marvel has earned several musical accolades over the years, with Black Panther (2018) composer Ludwig Göransson winning an Academy Award for Best Original Score and Kendrick Lamar nominated for Best Original Song. Additionally, Iron Man (2009), Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), and Avengers: Infinity War (2018) are just a few films that have been nominated for Grammy Awards thanks to their unforgettable soundtracks. And yeah, hearing the Endgame theme live would undoubtedly be a powerful — and perhaps a bit emotional — experience.

This newly-unveiled Infinity Saga Concert Experience isn’t the first time Marvel Studios has joined forces with the Hollywood Bowl either, as a live orchestra accompanied Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) over the summer, performing hits like Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower,” as well as Black Panther back in 2021.

While details remain scarce, the Infinity Saga Concert Experience will be conducted by the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s own Gustavo Dudamel. And if similar shows held in the past are anything to go by, the evening could feature some very exciting musical guests. In any case, it sounds like this performance isn’t something MCU fans want to miss.

Do you think Marvel Studios should bury the Infinity Saga once and for all, or are you happy to see the superhero studio revising some of its best moments with this concert? Let us know in the comments below!