Universal Gets Official Warning Over Filming ‘Jurassic World 4’

Next year, Universal Pictures will release the yet-to-be-titled Jurassic World 4. As the movie enters production, the studio has been given an official warning regarding the filming of the dinosaur epic.

It’s been 31 years since Steven Spielberg released his movie about dinosaurs in theaters worldwide. In the three decades that followed the release of the original Jurassic Park (1993), five more films joined the original: Jurassic Park: The Lost World (1997), Jurassic Park III (2001), Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Jurassic World Dominion (2022).

The Jurassic Park franchise is an extremely popular property. It is 11th among the highest-grossing franchises of all time, with an impressive $6.006 billion at the global box office. Following the release of the seventh installment in the series, that figure will surely increase by the end of next year.

(And no, the unmade and wild Jurassic Park 4 movie penned by John Sayles is not being financed 20 years later).

Jurassic World 4, as it is currently known, was announced in January 2024. It was revealed that Universal Pictures would quickly produce the movie so that it could be released on July 2, 2025.

As it stands, not much is known about Jurassic World 4, including its name (Jurassic City has also been floated). New images recently indicated where the franchise might go, with director Gareth Edwards and writer David Koepp potentially leaning toward natural dinosaurs—but more on that later.

So far, the cast includes Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, and Audrina Miranda. The story, as Variety writes, is “a completely fresh take launching a new Jurassic era, following three adults and three teens getting stuck on the Island.”

Further information has come to light regarding the production and filming of the new dinosaur movie. According to Variety, filming on Jurassic World 4 commenced on June 13 in Thailand. Production in the country is expected to last until July 16, as confirmed by Department of Tourism Director General Jaturon Phakdeewanit.

“He said that production will take place June 13-July 16 at locations including Bangkok, Trang, Phang Nga, Phuket and Chiang Mai, the article reads. “Additionally, the Huai To Waterfall, within the Khao Phanom Bencha National Park in Krabi province, is expected to take a week.”

The government official said that the Jurassic World 4 production is expected to bring in $18 million to the country “through equipment rentals, accommodation, venue hire, transportation and catering services.”

While the influx in spending will be a big boon for Thailand, Phatcharavat Wongsuwan, the country’s Natural Resources and Environment Minister, issued a stark warning for the production team about environmental protection.

“It is strictly required that they comply with relevant laws and regulations and must not affect and damage natural resources and the environment,” the minister said on social media (via Variety).

Following the month’s stint in locations around Thailand, Jurassic World 4 production will move to Malta and the United Kingdom. Reel New Hawaii (@reelnewshawaii) recently shared images from the set of the dinosaur movie in Thailand.

A better look at the Jurassic World 4 (SAGA) set being built at Huay To Waterfall (น้ําตกห้วยโต้) in Krabi, Thailand. Looks like some sort of ancient ruin entrance which leads to a view of the falls. Filming to take place this location June 20-24.

The ruined location could mean that Jurassic World 4 may introduce natural dinosaurs like those hinted at in Michael Crichton’s novel “The Lost World” (1995), the inspiration behind Steven Spielberg’s 1997 movie of the same name.

The announcement of Jurassic World 4 comes as the latest animated series, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (which follows on from the Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous TV show starring Jenna Ortega), dropped on the Netflix streaming service.

It will be interesting to see how the Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, and Patrick Crowley-produced Jurassic World film will expand the franchise, given that the six previous films covered so much ground.

While the movie series may have started with the likes of Sam Neill (Dr. Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Dr. Ellie Satler), and Jeff Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcolm), and continued with Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), Jurassic World 4 looks set to almost soft reboot the science-fiction classic with a whole host of new characters.

