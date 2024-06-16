Home » Movies & TV

Universal Gets Official Warning Over Filming ‘Jurassic World 4’

in Movies & TV

Posted on by Thomas Hitchen
T-Rex roaring in the Visitor Center in 'Jurassic Park'

Credit: Universal Pictures

Next year, Universal Pictures will release the yet-to-be-titled Jurassic World 4. As the movie enters production, the studio has been given an official warning regarding the filming of the dinosaur epic.

(L to R) Ian Malcolm, Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler, Claire Dearing, Owen Grady, Maisie Lockwood, and Kayla Watts in 'Jurassic World Dominion'
Credit: Universal Pictures

It’s been 31 years since Steven Spielberg released his movie about dinosaurs in theaters worldwide. In the three decades that followed the release of the original Jurassic Park (1993), five more films joined the original: Jurassic Park: The Lost World (1997), Jurassic Park III (2001), Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Jurassic World Dominion (2022).

The Jurassic Park franchise is an extremely popular property. It is 11th among the highest-grossing franchises of all time, with an impressive $6.006 billion at the global box office. Following the release of the seventh installment in the series, that figure will surely increase by the end of next year.

(And no, the unmade and wild Jurassic Park 4 movie penned by John Sayles is not being financed 20 years later).

T-Rex roaring in the Visitor Center in 'Jurassic Park'
Credit: Universal Pictures

Jurassic World 4, as it is currently known, was announced in January 2024. It was revealed that Universal Pictures would quickly produce the movie so that it could be released on July 2, 2025.

As it stands, not much is known about Jurassic World 4, including its name (Jurassic City has also been floated). New images recently indicated where the franchise might go, with director Gareth Edwards and writer David Koepp potentially leaning toward natural dinosaurs—but more on that later.

scarlett johansson black widow hero pose
Credit: Marvel Studios

So far, the cast includes Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, and Audrina Miranda. The story, as Variety writes, is “a completely fresh take launching a new Jurassic era, following three adults and three teens getting stuck on the Island.”

Further information has come to light regarding the production and filming of the new dinosaur movie. According to Variety, filming on Jurassic World 4 commenced on June 13 in Thailand. Production in the country is expected to last until July 16, as confirmed by Department of Tourism Director General Jaturon Phakdeewanit.

The Mosasaur attacking a fishing boat in 'Jurassic World Dominion'
Credit: Universal Pictures

“He said that production will take place June 13-July 16 at locations including Bangkok, Trang, Phang Nga, Phuket and Chiang Mai, the article reads. “Additionally, the Huai To Waterfall, within the Khao Phanom Bencha National Park in Krabi province, is expected to take a week.”

The government official said that the Jurassic World 4 production is expected to bring in $18 million to the country “through equipment rentals, accommodation, venue hire, transportation and catering services.”

Chris Pratt and baby Blue in 'Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom'
Credit: Universal Pictures

While the influx in spending will be a big boon for Thailand, Phatcharavat Wongsuwan, the country’s Natural Resources and Environment Minister, issued a stark warning for the production team about environmental protection.

“It is strictly required that they comply with relevant laws and regulations and must not affect and damage natural resources and the environment,” the minister said on social media (via Variety).

An Atrociraptor in Malta in 'Jurassic World Dominion'
Credit: Universal Pictures

Following the month’s stint in locations around Thailand, Jurassic World 4 production will move to Malta and the United Kingdom. Reel New Hawaii (@reelnewshawaii) recently shared images from the set of the dinosaur movie in Thailand.

A better look at the Jurassic World 4 (SAGA) set being built at Huay To Waterfall (น้ําตกห้วยโต้) in Krabi, Thailand. Looks like some sort of ancient ruin entrance which leads to a view of the falls. Filming to take place this location June 20-24.

Related: ‘Jurassic World’ Sequel Introduces New Dinosaur That Will Change the Franchise Forever

The ruined location could mean that Jurassic World 4 may introduce natural dinosaurs like those hinted at in Michael Crichton’s novel “The Lost World” (1995), the inspiration behind Steven Spielberg’s 1997 movie of the same name.

The announcement of Jurassic World 4 comes as the latest animated series, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (which follows on from the Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous TV show starring Jenna Ortega), dropped on the Netflix streaming service.

Two Atrociraptors in the dark in the 'Jurassic World: Chaos Theory' trailer
Credit: Universal Pictures / DreamWorks Animation / Amblin Entertainment / Netflix

Related: ‘Jurassic World’ Sequel Reveals First Images and Characters, Chris Pratt Returns

It will be interesting to see how the Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, and Patrick Crowley-produced Jurassic World film will expand the franchise, given that the six previous films covered so much ground.

While the movie series may have started with the likes of Sam Neill (Dr. Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Dr. Ellie Satler), and Jeff Goldblum (Dr. Ian Malcolm), and continued with Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), Jurassic World 4 looks set to almost soft reboot the science-fiction classic with a whole host of new characters.

What do you think Amblin Entertainment and The Kennedy/Marshall Company will do with Jurassic World 4? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

in Movies & TV

Tagged:Jurassic ParkJurassic WorldUniversal Studios

Thomas Hitchen

When he’s not thinking about the Magic Kingdom, Thomas is usually reading a book, becoming desperately obsessed with fictional characters, or baking something delicious (his favorite is chocolate cake -- to bake and to eat). He's a dreamer and grew up on Mulan saving the world, Jim Hawkins soaring through the stars, and Padmé Amidala fighting a Nexu. At the Parks, he loves to ride Everest, stroll down Main Street with an overstuffed pin lanyard around his neck, and eat as many Mickey-shaped ice creams as possible. His favorite character is Han Solo (yes, he did shoot first), and his favorite TV show is Buffy the Vampire Slayer except when it's One Tree Hill. He loves sandy beach walks, forest hikes, and foodie days out in the Big City. Thomas lives in England, UK, with his fiancée, baby, and their dog, a Border Collie called Luna.

Comments Off on Universal Gets Official Warning Over Filming ‘Jurassic World 4’