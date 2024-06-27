Rachel Zegler’s ‘Snow White’ Remake Hits Turning Point, Status of Film Officially Confirmed

One of Disney’s most anticipated releases reached a major new milestone.

Few Disney films have been met with as much controversy or as much backlash as the company’s upcoming live-action remake of its original animated classic, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Originally released in 1937, this beloved film fundamentally changed and shaped the entire entertainment industry, ushering in a new age for movies and cinema as a whole.

Snow White launched the Walt Disney Company to new heights, becoming one of the world’s most beloved and cherished films. In the years and decades since, Disney has continued pushing the boundaries of animation, delivering an incredibly large number of films to a growing audience.

Pixar has taken on a bulk of Disney’s animation work in recent years, and the studio has made a name for itself with classics like the original Toy Story (1995) and Finding Nemo (2003).

Disney’s own animation company, Walt Disney Animation Studios, has managed to release several genre-defining projects as well, like 2013’s Frozen and 2016’s Moana.

However, Disney is interested in much more than animated films. Over the last decade, the company has delved deep into the world of live-action remakes, with Disney’s most talked-about new film reaching an exciting new milestone.

Rachel Zegler Shares Surprising Snow White Update

According to star Rachel Zegler, filming on Disney’s live-action Snow White has officially wrapped. Zegler broke the news on her personal Instagram account, saying she is extremely proud of the project.

Zegler plays the titular Snow White in the film, starring alongside Gal Gadot, who plays the Evil Queen, and Andrew Burnap, who is expected to play the prince.

This update follows reshoots that occurred earlier this month, with Snow White now entering post-production. Snow White was originally intended to be released in the Spring of 2024 but was eventually delayed a whole year.

Disney’s live-action Snow White is now scheduled to release in theaters on March 21, 2025, a year that is already packed with several other big Disney projects like Captain America: Brave New World and the highly anticipated The Fantastic Four.

Disney’s remake of its iconic animated film has been one of the more controversial projects undertaken by the company, with some fans wanting Disney to keep its hands off the classic fairytale.

While live-action remakes have historically proven to be big successes for Disney, with 2019’s remake of The Lion King generating over $1.5 billion at the box office, some would rather let these classic films speak for themselves.

The decision to remake Snow White is far from the only point of contention, with many rallying against Rachel Zegler herself due to the star’s comments about the film and its source of inspiration.

Zegler found herself embroiled in controversy over her comments about Disney’s original animated Snow White film. The actress criticized the film’s story and romance. Zegler reiterated these points, saying she thinks Snow White is perfectly capable of taking down the Evil Queen on her own, going as far as to joke about removing the prince character from her version of the movie entirely.

It’s unclear how much of Disney’s original Snow White will be present in the live-action remake, but certain scenes are rumored to have been changed.

One of these scenes is the iconic position apple scene, with sources claiming Disney is taking a new approach to how Snow White encounters the apple and the Evil Queen.

Are you looking forward to Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White?