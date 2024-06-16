Pixar Will Revive ‘The Incredibles,’ Bring More Superheroes to Disney+

Pixar is about to take the global box office by storm with Inside Out 2, the sequel to the beloved 2015 animated film. The new movie is just the first step in a new wave of Disney sequels that, according to Pixar chief Pete Docter, will almost certainly involve a revival of the Incredibles franchise.

The Incredibles (2004), directed by Brad Bird, was part of the first wave of Pixar Animation Studios classics that began with Toy Story (1995), continued through Monsters, Inc. (2001) and Finding Nemo (2003), and arguably puttered out around Brave (2012). In the subsequent years, Pixar has released numerous acclaimed films (like the first Inside Out movie) but has never quite achieved the same iconic level and cultural dominance as those early movies.

The Incredibles centers on the superpowered Parr family (voiced by Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, and Spencer Fox) and their struggles against domestic issues and supervillains in a retro-futuristic world. It was followed by a 14-year-later sequel, The Incredibles 2 (2018), which surpassed all expectations to become a colossal hit. The Incredibles 2 grossed $1.2 billion at the box office, making it, for a time, the second-highest-grossing animated film ever.

With numbers like that, it is no wonder that Pixar Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter is champing at the bit to get a new Incredibles project going. Amid flagging box office numbers, The Walt Disney Company has decreed that all its subsidiaries, like Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, and Pixar, limit the number of theatrical releases and focus on sequels for the time being, which really leaves only one avenue for The Incredibles: a Disney+ streaming project.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pete Docter responded to the likelihood of a new Incredibles project and all but confirmed it:

We’re currently in a superhero era. What are your thoughts about the potential for Incredibles as a Disney+ series? Clearly, that’s a super entertaining world. [Director] Brad Bird and [Pixar’s former chief creative officer] John Lasseter really brought some great stuff that was original to that genre of family on the mundanity of having dinner, carpooling to school, or whatever, and superheroes. That feels like it definitely has more to play with.

Notably, this comes on the heels of Pixar President Jim Morris revealing that the company would not premiere more feature films on Disney+ and instead use the streaming platform for spinoff series. He said, “I hope that we will not release another feature film on Disney+. If we do more stuff for Disney+, it should be a series, and then that makes a clean demarcation between what we do for theaters and what we do for streaming.”

Combined with Docter’s other major announcement that an Inside Out spinoff series titled Dream Productions was already in the can and scheduled for Disney+ next year, it seems incredibly likely that we may see a similar Incredibles-themed spinoff series announced for Disney+ soon. We’re calling it now: Pixar is going to make a Disney+ series about superhero costume designer Edna Mode, and it’s going to be fabulous.

