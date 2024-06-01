Pixar Pulls Genius Move After Massive Layoffs

Big things are happening at Pixar Animation, and some are not for the better. After one of the company’s most devastating losses, Disney’s sister studio might have one saving grace.

If you’re a die-hard Pixar fan, you’re undoubtedly excited about the release of Inside Out 2 (2024), but you’ll also know that the studio is currently recovering from the largest layoff in its history. As approximately 14 percent of the studio’s workforce is let go in a recent restructuring decision, Disney and Pixar are facing serious heat.

While it is uncertain how this decision will affect the studio’s future full-length feature films, a new development might prove that Pixar still has that same sense of imagination and wonder that won fans over with movies like the Toy Story series, Up (2009), and Ratatouille (2007). After the upcoming sequel brings us back inside Riley’s head, a return to Dream Productions is also on the horizon.

Is Pixar’s Dream Productions a Dream Come True?

In a recent report from Bloomberg, a new series inspired by the Dream Productions setting in Riley’s imagination is set to air on Disney+ after the release of Inside Out 2. Although Pixar president Jim Morris expressed that he hopes not to release another feature straight to streaming as the studio did during the 2020 pandemic, a series based on something this surreal might actually be in Pixar’s best interest.

The original Inside Out made the smash that it did because it not only brought audiences in touch with their feelings (literally), but it was quickly one of Disney’s most experimental projects to hit the screen since Fantasia (1940). Returning to something like this could give both Disney and Pixar an outlet to try out some new material.

Let’s Get Weird!

If characters like Bing Bong and Jangles are anything to go by, the world of Inside Out is the perfect canvas on which Pixar’s artists can let their imaginations run wild. Disney has previously been accused of being too scared to take risks and pandering to a vocal minority, so it makes sense that they would want to take a soft step in a more surreal direction with something already successful and strange.

According to Digital Spy, the project is slated for a 2025 release on Disney+, allowing viewers to familiarize themselves with the world of Inside Out and its sequel before reeling them back in for Dream Productions for another trip. That said, it is currently unknown whether or not Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust, Fear, and the new range of emotions in Inside Out 2 will be involved.

In this writer’s opinion, the best thing Pixar can do with this series is take the Monsters at Work approach and introduce a new cast. When your series is based on dreams, nightmares, and twisted imaginings, it creates a sense of creative freedom with more wiggle room than the average production. The question is, will they take a chance to try something new?

Will you tune in to Dream Productions? Tell Inside the Magic why or why not in the comments below!