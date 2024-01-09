Moana Teams up With Belle, The Incredibles in New Disney Project

A live-action Moana movie is currently in development, but before Dwayne Johnson returns as Maui, we’ll get to see the titular heroine in a new project alongside a slew of iconic female Disney characters. Ravensburger has announced a new board game titled Chronicles of Light: Darkness Falls (Disney Edition) that will feature an entirely female cast of characters from the history of both Disney and Pixar.

Chronicles of Light: Darkness Falls (Disney Edition) will allow players to play as Moana, Violet from The Incredibles (2004), Maid Marian from Robin Hood (1973), and Belle from Beauty and the Beast (1991). Ravensburger describes the gameplay as “[P]layers work together to form dynamic alliances of Disney and Pixar heroines…Materializing as radiant crystal versions summoned into the realm, the heroines drive back shadows of infamous Disney Villains and restore the Realm of Light.”

Ravensburger is the German company behind the popular collectible card game Disney Lorcana, which has been a huge seller for both the toy company and Disney since 2003. It sounds like Chronicles of Light: Darkness Falls (Disney Edition) is next up for Disney fans.

Ravensburger Head of New Games Marketing Lysa Penrose says:

“As we’ve seen time and time again with games like Disney Villainous and Disney Lorcana TCG, bringing Disney heroes and villains into one shared universe reignites powerful nostalgia and provides a platform to bring friends and families together in an immersive and highly creative experience…We know how imaginations ignite when you bring Disney storytelling to life in board games, and we can’t wait for you to see what happens when Disney Princess characters and other Disney heroines join forces and take center stage.”

Chronicles of Light: Darkness Falls (Disney Edition) will be available at Target and hobby stores nationwide beginning July 21.

The live-action remake of Moana is currently scheduled to hit theaters in 2025. While Dwayne Johnson is returning to reprise his character, Auli’i Cravalho, the original voice of Moana, will not be part of the cast. However, Cravalho has announced that she will act as an executive producer on the remake, so there does not appear to be any ill will.

