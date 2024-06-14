‘Toy Story’ Demolished by Disney, New Franchise Takes Over

To say that Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar Animation Studios have a lot riding on the success of Inside Out 2 (2024) would be putting it lightly. However, is it really successful enough to throw Buzz and Woody back in the toy box?

Although nothing has been set in stone at this point, the weekend is still young, and the emotional sequel to Disney and Pixar’s surrealist dreamscape is off to a great start. What might surprise dedicated fans is that it’s already dwarfed Toy Story’s success after day one.

Related: Pete Docter Talks Replacing John Lasseter as Pixar Creative Head

At one point, Disney’s sister studio was the place fans could depend on for touching, heartfelt, and surprisingly intense animated features fit for the whole family. However, as releases like Turning Red (2022), Lightyear (2022), and Elemental (2023) steered away from the more traditional narratives, Pixar was following the mouse’s downward trajectory. However, their newest feature might be turning things around.

Inside Out 2 Saves the Summer

Directed by Kelsey Mann and featuring a cast including Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira, and Maya Hawke, Inside Out 2 is making waves at the theatres, scoring the biggest preview success of 2024. A recent report from Variety made the following statement on the film’s success.

“Disney and Pixar‘s latest animated outing grossed $13 million in Thursday previews domestically, plus $22.3 million internationally. The family-friendly sequel is projected to launch between $80 million and $90 million this weekend.”

As many animation fans heave a sigh of relief at the sign of both studios healing, the film might set the stage for other Pixar projects. After raking in $13 million out of its $175 million budget after its first release, the Inside Out series might be shaping up to replace Toy Story as Pixar’s poster child.

Should Pixar Put Its Toys Away?

For reference, Toy Story 4 (2019) took home $12 million on its opening previews, and it’s not the only iconic opening left in the dust by Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger, and Disgust. As pointed out by Variety, Pixar’s newest project has passed the opening sales of Incredibles 2 (2018), The Little Mermaid (2023), and even Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023).

Related: ‘Inside Out 2’ – New Emotion Revealed

As talks of a third film are already being tossed around, Pixar’s flagship series will have to pull out all the stops if predictions are confirmed for the studio’s latest sequel. If the upcoming Toy Story 5 can’t pull the same return to form that Inside Out 2 has, Fear, Anxiety, and Envy will be the least of its worries.

Toy Story 5 is an arguably needless addition to a series that already had a perfect ending in its third entry. With even some of Pixar’s most dedicated supporters wondering what could possibly be left to tell, things are off to a rocky start for Buzz, Woody, and the rest of Andy/Bonnie’s toys.

Not much is known about the film apart from its June 2026 release date, but the colorful cast of Inside Out has already set the bar pretty high when it comes to sequels. If they get Disney and Pixar back to where they once were, it’s going to be an impossible act to follow.

Related:‘Finding Nemo’ Star Unaware They Were in the Movie

Inside Out 2 already has solid reviews, but the families flocking to the theatres this weekend will ultimately be the deciding factor if Disney can get the attention of moms and dads taking their kids to the movies this summer.

With reports circulating that the film is already a return to the traditional family-friendly feature film, it’s only a matter of time before Disney gets its groove back. All we can do now is sit back and watch.

Do you think Inside Out will dethrone Toy Story? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!