‘Inside Out 2’ – New Emotion Revealed

Disney fans are excited about the upcoming Pixar animated feature Inside Out 2 (2024). Now, a fifth new emotion enters into the fray! Let’s take a closer look.

Inside Out (2015) is one of the most beloved movies in the Pixar filmography. Directed by Pete Docter, the film follows the journey of Riley through her emotions: Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Bill Hader), and Disgust (Mindy Kaling). It grossed over $858 million and earned the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

Now, Inside Out 2 is looking to continue that legacy with plenty of new faces. Director Kelsey Mann is at the helm, Fear and Disgust have been recast (by Tony Hale and Liza Lapira, respectively), and multiple new emotions have been introduced, including Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), and Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos). Now, it looks like a fifth new emotion will be making its debut as well.

A New Fifth Emotion Has Been Revealed in ‘Inside Out 2’

Recently, multiple reviewers were able to visit the Pixar Animation Studios to get a glimpse at Inside Out 2. This included Pixar Post, who shared multiple posts of their journey. This included some concept art for the film, like multiple poses of Riley, some of the workers in her mind, and Anxiety. On top of this was an unknown character that hadn’t been revealed yet.

The character is a shorter, older woman with white, fluffy hair, a shawl, a cup of tea, and pink glasses. Multiple outlets have already labeled the character as Nostalgia, a new emotion based on missing things from your past.

It is believed that this character will be played by Oscar-nominated actor June Squibb, who has already worked with Disney and Pixar in Toy Story 4 (2019), providing the voice of the antique shop owner Margaret. When you put the character next to Squibb, it’s hard to argue that it isn’t her.

Either way, this is an excellent addition to the cast and will certainly make Inside Out 2 yet another Pixar film to remember.

