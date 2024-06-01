Pirates of the Caribbean in New Dispute, Human Remains Allegedly Found in Attraction

Pirates of the Caribbean continues to spark debate, entering a new dispute regarding human remains found in the attraction, allegedly exposed by a viral video.

From Johnny Depp’s involvement in the franchise as Captain Jack Sparrow to a reboot sequel, “woke” complaints, and an uncertain future at Disney Parks, Pirates of the Caribbean continues to spark debate.

This time, the polarizing attraction has been exposed in a viral video, allegedly uncovering a disturbing fact at the iconic ride in Magic Kingdom Park.

TikTok user @tayloredmagic recently posted a video on the social platform, assuring that she had been exposed to a disturbing secret in the iconic attraction Pirates of the Caribbean in Magic Kingdom.

Taylor claimed that, after allegedly riding the Adventureland icon with a cast member, she was informed that the hair in the leg of the famous “Dirty Foot Pirate” was real human hair.

You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

I’ll never look at it the same ever again! #castmember #facts #piratesofthecaribbean #pirates #disney #magickingdom

Pirates of the Caribbean has had an increasingly divisive history, particularly regarding the alleged use of human remains throughout the attraction.

For years, guests heard rumors that Pirates of the Caribbean featured real human skeletons in some of the ride’s scenes. Reportedly, the attraction initially showcased real skeletons donated by UCLA, as faux skeletons in the 1950s and 1960 were too unconvincing.

Since the attraction’s opening in 1967, Walt Disney Imagineers have taken advantage of the technological advancements, allowing them to replace the controversial skeletons.

Walt Disney Imagineers have made multiple drastic modifications to Pirates of the Caribbean since its opening at Disneyland Park, quickly removing a grotesque image from the ride before its official opening date and rewriting its misogynistic history.

For those unaware, the beloved Disney ride used to have multiple scenes sexualizing women and depicting attempts of sexual assault by the pirates while pillaging the town in the ride.

Fortunately, Walt Disney Imagineers took notice of these heavily misogynistic, outdated, and inappropriate behaviors and decided to reimagine the attraction in 2018.

With this refurbishment, Disney replaced the “bride auction” scene on the ride and reverted the roles in the town pillaging scene, with women now defending themselves and chasing the pirates out of their homes.

Sadly, some conservative fans criticized these changes, deeming them “woke,” a term that has plagued the public’s opinion on The Walt Disney Company, particularly in recent years with the legal and political battle between the company and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

If you didn’t have a chance to experience the attraction before these scenes were removed, you can take a trip back in time through the lens of Inside the Magic in the video below or click here to watch our video.

Do you believe the hair in the iconic “Dirty Foot Pirate” near the end of the attraction is real human hair? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments below!