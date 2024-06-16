Mass Shooting at Water Park Leaves Nine Injured, Including Two Kids; Suspect Reported Dead

A tragic shooting in a Michigan community water park left nine victims injured, including two children. The suspect is reported dead by suicide.

The Brooklands Splash Pad in Rochester Hills, Michigan, recently became the scene of a brutal shooting, leaving nine injured, including two kids, shocking the community and triggering an immediate police response.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard stated that nine people were shot at a water park in Rochester Hills around 5:11 p.m. on Saturday after a gunman got out of a vehicle and unloaded 28 gunshots from a handgun in a “random” act at the Rochester Hills streetside park.

A report from The Detroit News details that the 42-year-old white male suspect drove up to the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad along Auburn Road in Rochester Hills and opened fire with a 9mm Glock semi-automatic handgun.

The suspect reportedly reloaded, fired, and reloaded a second time, leaving three bullet magazines at the scene.

Initial reports noted that the mass shooting had resulted in ten injuries. However, Oakland police later revised the victim count to nine “because one of the hospitals double-counted one of the victims.”

According to a Fox 2 report, five of the victims are declared in stable condition and are described as:

A 39-year-old woman with wounds to the back and arm.

A 30-year-old man with a right leg wound.

A 78-year-old man with an abdomen wound.

A 37-year-old woman with a hand wound.

A 40-year-old man with a right knee wound

A 39-year-old woman sustained gunshot wounds to her abdomen and legs, according to The Detroit News, and is in critical condition.

One of the victims is an eight-year-old boy who was shot in the head and is in critical condition. A 4-year-old boy was shot in the thigh but was reported stable. These three victims were reportedly a family.

Detroit Free Press Photojournalist Eric Seals (@ericseals) shared images of the scene during the police investigation through X (formerly known as Twitter).

Tragedy & sadness at a splash pad in Rochester Hills yesterday when a 42-year-old white male shot people enjoying a nice day. 9 victims include a 4 & 8-yr-old boys & 39-yr-old, members of the same family.

by @ericseals of @freep

Evidence found at the crime scene led authorities to the address of the attacker, where deputies matched the vehicle description with what witnesses reported.

The shooter reportedly died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound as police were surrounding the home. Authorities found at least two weapons inside the house, including a handgun and what appears to be an “AR platform” semiautomatic rifle that was on the kitchen table, Bouchard said.

“If he had planned to do anything else, that wouldn’t surprise me because having that on the kitchen table is not an everyday activity,” the sheriff said. “There was probably something else — a second chapter, potentially.”

Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett shared an update on the tragic attack through the @RochesterHills X account.

Update on today’s tragedy at the Brooklands Splash Pad from @MayorBarnett

According to its official website, the Brooklands Splash Pad in Rochester Hills has been shut down until further notice.

The website states that volunteer counselors from the Oakland Community Health Network will provide mental health assistance for anyone who needs it, prioritizing victims, families of the victims, and witnesses at the Brooklands Splash Pad during the attack.

No appointment is necessary. You can visit the website linked above for more information.

Earlier today, Mayor Barnett shared a message lamenting the attack and applauding the rapid response of “hundreds of firefighters Oakland County Sheriff deputies” at the scene.

Barnett added that the community’s response was overwhelming, with local businesses bringing food to the scene yesterday and “folks from all over the county and the state [calling] to see how they could help.”

The mayor emphasized the importance of mental health, stating that the county will extend the free mental health assistance mentioned above through “the next few days and weeks.” You can see Mayor Barnett’s message in the video below or click here to watch it.

If you or someone you know has witnessed a traumatic event, it’s never too late to seek help processing your feelings. Check out resources from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) here or call 988 in the United States for assistance during immediate mental health crises.