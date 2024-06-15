Multiple Disney World Closures Erase Conservative Audience

Disneyland and the Walt Disney World Resort were designed to evolve consistently, but some of the parks’ recent changes might compromise Disney’s identity. Disney has recently reimagined, reworked, or removed several famous attractions, and inclusive measures set forth by the company might actually be removing a huge chunk of its consumer base.

Since the tail end of 2023, many of Disney’s most iconic rides have undergone considerable changes or otherwise been removed from the parks entirely. What began with Splash Mountain being transformed into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure due to racist allegations was soon followed by the Country Bear Jamboree receiving a more modern upgrade. Now that the Frontierland Shooting Gallery is set to close, a pattern has definitely formed.

As much as The Walt Disney Company has tried to avoid certain stereotypes, a few are based on truth. With the background surrounding Splash Mountain, the country music tones of the Five Bear Rugs, and the obvious gunplay of the shooting gallery, it feels like Disney is specifically targeting conservative interests.

Is Disney World Cutting Out Conservatives?

It should be stated that this observation has nothing to do with Donald Trump, President Joe Biden, or the 2024 election but rather interests that are generally seen with a conservative, right-wing audience. That said, there are even talks that the Hall of Presidents might be closing prematurely as well.

Audiences can talk about politics all they like, but one thing that can indeed be said for sure is that the Disney parks are changing and that the more traditional attractions are falling by the wayside. Both Splash Mountain and the Country Bear Jamboree were icons of Disney World’s heyday, and now they’ve been completely altered.

While the latter is simply updating its animatronics and soundtrack, complete makeovers like those seen at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and replacements seen with the shooting gallery might come off as burying the past. Many changing attractions are historic icons with a very protective fanbase.

That’s not to say that Disney should not consistently change where it needs to; the animatronics at Country Bear Hall were undeniably overdue for an upgrade. However, when you replace an arcade shooting gallery that’s often free-to-play and replace it with a lounge meant for DVC members, things start to feel a little less inclusive.

Disney Neglects Its Audience

Multiple companies, apart from Disney, have been pushing messages of inclusion and diversity as part of their branding. That’s all perfectly fine, even amiable in most cases, but Disney drops the ball when the traditional (often conservative) family unit feels priced out or otherwise unwelcome.

Sources show that the nuclear family still makes up for 54% of all households in the U.S. as of 2016 (but that is still subject to change). Pair that with the fact that most of Disney’s marketing, materials, and offerings are directed at families, and evidence begins to pile up.

It’s not a matter of what side of the political spectrum they lean on or even whether the mouse has gone “woke,” but the fact that most of Disney’s prime demographic falls on the conservative side plays a major part in its financial success. Disney has always been directed at families, and up until the feud with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, family values have been a part of that equation.

It’s not about replacing rides, refurbing attractions, or getting rid of guns; it’s excluding and essentially erasing a large portion of Disney’s primary audience. When Disney’s biggest source of income suffers, so does the company. In the words of 007 author Ian Flemming,

“Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action.”

Although Disney CEO Bob Iger has previously attempted to keep politics out of Disney, that ship might have already sailed. Despite best intentions, the consequences are being witnessed in real-time.

Do you think Disney is neglecting a large audience of conservative guests? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!