Disney World Reenters Political Arena Ahead of 2024 Elections: Controversy Erupts

After a two-year hiatus, Walt Disney World Resort has again begun giving money to Florida politicians thanks to the “Don’t Say Gay” bill controversy with Governor Ron DeSantis.

Florida Politicians and More To Resume Receiving Funding From Walt Disney World

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Disney’s Princess Tiana graces the invitations for Democratic state Sen. Geraldine Thompson’s upcoming fundraiser, signaling Disney’s reentry into Florida’s political scene. This development follows Disney’s provision of theme park tickets as an in-kind contribution, potentially marking the company’s first political donation in Florida in over two years. In March 2022, Disney halted all political contributions in the state amid backlash over the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prohibits discussions of sexual orientation or gender identity in schools.

Then, CEO Bob Chapek opposed the bill after facing criticism from fans and the LGBTQ community for initially staying silent. As Sen. Thompson highlighted, Disney’s recent in-kind contributions include theme park tickets for her campaign. Before the pause, Disney contributed approximately $55 million to Republicans and Democrats over 28 years, with over $5 million donated in 2020 alone. Notably, Friends of Ron DeSantis, a political committee linked to the governor, received over $100,000 from Disney between 2019 and early 2022.

Chapek’s opposition to the bill sparked a conflict with Governor DeSantis, leading to the state’s takeover of the Disney-run district overseeing Walt Disney World and subsequent lawsuits. However, following a settlement in March and the reinstatement of Bob Iger as CEO, Disney appears poised to resume its political contributions in Florida. Sen. Thompson, whose district includes Walt Disney World, confirmed that Disney’s direct monetary contributions have not yet resumed. Still, the company provides in-kind support to her and at least one other unnamed state legislator.

According to the fundraiser invitation, contributions of $250, $500, $700, and $1,000 will earn donors one, two, three, and four Disney park passes, respectively, and access to a dinner and fireworks display. The value of these park tickets ranges from $149 to $210.50 for Florida residents. In-kind contributions must be reported in campaign filings, with disclosures for the April-May period due by June 10, followed by bi-weekly filings until the election.

Thompson mentioned that any decision to resume cash donations would need approval from Disney’s headquarters in Burbank, California. Political science professor Aubrey Jewett from the University of Central Florida noted that Disney’s quiet reentry into political donations is a strategic move to avoid media attention. The Florida Democratic Party recently hosted its annual Leadership Blue event at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, where Disney previously donated $114,761 worth of accommodations and services in 2021. The Republican Party of Florida received nearly $142,000 in similar donations from Disney until early 2022. Current contributions from Disney to these parties remain unclear.

