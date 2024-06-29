Lightning Strikes Twice as Disney World Makes Major Upgrade

If you’re planning a trip to the Walt Disney World Resort soon, you’ll undoubtedly have heard the news about the death of Genie+. However, the new Lightning Lane system might be a much bigger quality of life improvement than we first realized.

Lines at Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios or any other theme park can be unbearable, but Disney had it down to a science at one point. Although Disney’s recent attempts at management skewed far from the original intent, things are getting back on track after a new development.

Genie+ was a headache from the very beginning, as the original FastPass+ system was immensely beloved by past Disney Guests. While it seems Disney is learning its lesson about messing with a good thing, one change still needs to happen before we see the perfect version of this wait-time-managing program.

Disney World Makes Breakthrough

Per Disney, beginning July 24, 2024, Lightning Lane Multi Pass will replace Disney Genie+, and Lightning Lane Single Pass will replace individual Lightning Lanes. It’s essentially a simplified pay-for-play system, but it might actually be a massive step in the right direction.

The official description reads as follows,

“When you purchase Lightning Lane Multi Pass, you may make up to 3 Lightning Lane selections in a theme park in advance of your visit. You’ll also be able to choose available times as you make your selections. On the day of your visit, once you use a selection, check the My Disney Experience app for availability to make an additional selection.”

If this sounds familiar, it’s because this is the base model for the original FastPass+ system. Previously, guests would pick a set of attractions to use their passes on before stepping foot in the Park, scheduling different times and different days.

This was the norm until Bob Chapek took over and drove away multiple perks provided by the Disney Resorts. Disney is slowly restoring them. However, one last tweak needs to be made if Disney truly wants to restore things to normal.

Break Down the Paywall

The biggest advantage the original FastPass+ system had was that the passes were complementary to guests who stayed at a Disney Resort hotel. Along with the Magical Express and other perks displayed in the footage above, it was one of the biggest incentives for potential guests to book directly with Disney.

Unfortunately, The original system has been lost for the past few years, and guests have been struggling with Genie+ and Lightning Lanes ever since. However, Disney has the power to change that entirely.

The real reason many Disney World guests have been so upset over the changes is that Disney essentially put a paywall on something its customers normally got for free for so many years. It’s not going to be the end-all-fix-all the parks require, but making Lightning Lanes complementary to resort guests would earn the company a lot of good will.

Do you think we might see the return of the original system? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!