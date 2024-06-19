Josh Gad Leaves Disney for New Mel Brooks Project

Josh Gad is a Disney legend known for bringing everyone’s favorite huggable snowman to life in the beloved Frozen series, but he’s far from a one-trick performer. The House of Mouse might have helped launch his career into the realms of both film and animation, but Gad is about to leave one franchise for another.

Having made a splash on the Broadway stage as Elder Cunningham in The Book of Mormon, and made Disney magic as Olaf and LeFou in Beauty and the Beast (2017), Gad has since gone on to play various other roles in projects like Murder on the Orient Express (2017) and the new series, Wolf Like Me. Now, he’s trading Disney for a far-off galaxy.

As Star Wars gets absolutely ripped to shreds after the backlash of The Acolyte, it was only a matter of time before a familiar disturbance in the Force and, like Palpatine, Spaceballs returned.

Josh Gad Joins Mel Brooks for Spaceballs Sequel

Given the heat faced by Disney and Lucasfilm with some of their recent partnerships, it’s only natural other studios might want to throw a little shade. However, there is no better expert at both spoofing and honoring the galaxy far, far, away than Mel Brooks.

Just as the original Spaceballs (1987) film parodied George Lucas and his original trilogy, it’s safe to assume that this partnership will rake Disney over the coals in whatever plot lies in store. The official report from Variety offers the following summary.

Per Variety,

“A ‘Spaceballs’ sequel is in development at Amazon MGM Studios. Josh Gad is set to star and will produce alongside Mel Brooks.” “Josh Greenbaum will direct the film from a screenplay by Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez, and Gad, while Kevin Salter will executive produce. The project is in its early stages, and plot details are being kept under wraps. Amazon declined to comment.”

While not much is known about the film now, it feels perfectly fitting that history repeats itself as Brooks returns for the Star Wars franchise for one more round. Either way, fans of Gad, Brooks, and the iconic sci-fi franchise have something to look forward to.

“May the Schwartz Be With You!”

Although it’s currently unknown if the original cast, consisting of Bill Pullman (Lone Star), Rick Moranis (Dark Helmet), or Daphne Zuniga (Princess Vespa), will return in Spaceballs 2, having Josh Gad provide a little star power might be just the catalyst the project needs to generate a little hype. Tacking on that producer credit after the success of Guttenberg on Broadway also might give it an extra creative zing as well.

Additionally, this wouldn’t be the first time Gad has worked with Brooks, having appeared in History of the World Part 2 in 2022. Perhaps Gad might be gearing up to replace John Candy as Barf or possibly his offspring?

Regardless, the news of the upcoming sequel is bound to spark new interest in the original sci-fi comedy, as well as possibly Brooks’ other films like Blazing Saddles (1974), Young Frankenstein (1974), and Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993). Here’s hoping the Schwartz will be with us once again.

Are you excited for a Spaceballs 2? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!