Josh Gad Gets His Own Attraction at Disney Park

Thousands of people visit Disneyland and the Walt Disney World Resort each day, and many of our favorite faces on the silver screen can also be found mixing and mingling with fellow fans at the happiest places on earth, but how often do they get their own ride or attraction?

Given Disney’s laundry list of star power on its payroll, it’s not uncommon for Disney to utilize their talents for many of the rides and attractions at the parks. Journey Into Imagination features Eric Idle as Dr. Channing, Pirates of the Caribbean sees Johnny Depp reprising his role as Captain Jack Sparrow, and even the late great Robin Williams was featured in two Disney World original attractions. However, one actor took things a little bit further today.

Since voicing the lovable Olaf in the Frozen franchise, Josh Gad has truly made a name for himself amongst Disney fans. Along with appearances in other media such as the Angry Birds movies, Murder on the Orient Express (2017), Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021), Gad has made several appearances in the Disney parks attractions, as seen in the official footage from @disneyparks.

Josh Gad Takes Over the Disneyland Railway

Josh Gad has made appearances as Olaf in nearly all the Frozen-based attractions such as Frozen Ever After at Disney World’s EPCOT, but guests aboard the Disneyland Railway were treated to a surprise performance from the beloved character actor as he took over as the conductor aboard one of Walt Disney’s own personal trains. Needless to say, it was more than a successful trip around the park.

Gad is practically infamous for his infectious personality (both on and off screen) and that is clearly seen in the TikTok video above. A self-proclaimed Disney fan, his performance behind the mic as the tour guide was excellently delivered and his timing could rival even the most accomplished Disney cast member. Of course, this isn’t the first time the actor as slipped into a similar role.

Gad Goes Beyond Frozen

Last year, Disneyland made Gad’s dream of being a skipper aboard the famous Jungle Cruise. With the actor’s gift for cheesy puns and corny one-liners, it’s a wonder that Disney took 25 years to cast him in the role. Dad jokes and jungle-related humor aside, it was just another marvelous performance to add to Gad’s list of Disney credits.

While this was indeed a rare treat for park-goers at Disneyland, it’s still fun to see our favorite celebs showing off their Disney side and getting into the action with the Guests. Now if only those of us on the East Coast could see him down in the Florida parks.

Did you ride with Josh Gad? Tell Inside the Magic about it in the comments below!