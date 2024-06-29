JK Rowling Flexes VIP Role in ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot Amid Conflict With Franchise’s Former Stars

JK Rowling has provided an update on the upcoming Harry Potter reboot – plus her role in the process.

It’s only been just over a decade since the original eight Harry Potter films hit theaters, but the franchise is already in its reboot era. As Warner Bros. Discovery announced last year, the tales of the Boy Who Lived will soon be adapted into a seven-season TV show, one book per season, with the entire cast replaced by new actors.

Related: ‘Harry Potter’ Fans Banished From Diagon Alley, Told To Ask For Refund

The latter should come as no surprise, considering the fact that Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) are now well into their thirties, and the first Harry Potter book, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” takes place when their characters are 11 years old.

However, we can probably also rule out cameos from the OG stars, considering the current tension between them and the franchise’s creator, JK Rowling. Rowling – who’s made no secret of her critical views of the transgender community – recently denied the idea that she would easily forgive Radcliffe and Watson for speaking out against her opinions.

Related: Report – Wizarding World Prequel Getting Reboot as New ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series Looms

Just waiting for Dan and Emma to give you a very public apology … safe in the knowledge that you will forgive them … Not safe, I’m afraid. Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces.

Not safe, I'm afraid. Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women's hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 10, 2024

Related: ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’ Director Trashes “Crazy” Franchise Film

The backlash against Rowling’s stance on gender identity has been loud, with many fans (or former fans) vowing to boycott the new Harry Potter TV series. However, that hasn’t stopped Warner Bros. Discovery from pushing ahead with the reboot, with the studio recently announcing plans to shift the show from its streaming platform, Max, to HBO.

It also recently unveiled the show’s creative team. Francesca Gardiner (HBO’s Succession and His Dark Materials and Killing Eve) is Harry Potter‘s showrunner and executive producer, while Mark Mylod (also behind Succession as well as Game of Thrones and The Last of Us) will also serve as an executive producer, and direct several episodes.

Rowling (who also writes under the name Robert Galbraith) has since commented on the announcement, making it very clear that she’s still deeply involved in the show despite her recent controversies.

I’m truly thrilled to announce our director and writer, both of whom I interviewed as part of the production team. Both have a genuine passion for #HarryPotter, and having read Francesca’s pilot script and heard Mark’s vision, I’m certain the TV show will more than live up to expectations.

I'm truly thrilled to announce our director and writer, both of whom I interviewed as part of the production team. Both have a genuine passion for #HarryPotter, and having read Francesca's pilot script and heard Mark's vision, I'm certain the TV show will more than live up to… https://t.co/Cp146BXMny — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2024

It’s no secret that Rowling is involved in the project. From the first announcement of the Harry Potter reboot, we’ve known that she’ll serve as an executive producer.

During the production of the original Harry Potter films, Rowling also provided plenty of creative guidance, such as revealing certain plot points to relevant actors in advance (namely, telling Alan Rickman that Severus Snape was in love with Harry’s mother, Lily, and disclosing the fact that Dumbledore is gay).

Recently, industry insider Jeffrey Sneider reported that Warner Bros. Discovery has been looking for a way to buy Rowling out of the franchise.

Related: JK Rowling Threatens Legal War Against Former ‘Harry Potter’ Fans

Commenting on the announcement that Amazon is also producing an audiobook reboot for Audible, he wrote: “Reading between the lines of this announcement, this feels like Rowling squeezing as much juice as she can from the Harry Potter orange before WBD inevitably buys her out to get rid of her, as the original stars won’t return while she’s still around.”

Last year, rumors emerged that Warner Bros. Discovery wanted to bring the original Harry Potter series cast back for a ninth movie (potentially a big screen adaptation of the stage show “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”) but to no avail due to their sentiments toward Rowling.

Are you excited for the Harry Potter reboot? Let us know why (or why not) in the comments.