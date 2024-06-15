What’s next for the MCU’s Scarlet Witch?

Following Robert Downey Jr.’s poignant sacrifice as Iron Man/Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame and Chris Evans passing on the Captain America mantle, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is poised to face even greater and more formidable challenges. Earth’s Mightiest Heroes stand on the brink of the unknown as they enter the Multiverse Saga.

Shortly thereafter, the MCU bid farewell to fan-favorite character Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) as she embarked on a character-defining journey in the Disney+ (Disney Plus) original series WandaVision (2021).

Now, it appears that Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff will return to the MCU following her apparent death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), with a seeming trajectory for her (and others) stories since WandaVision.

The Future of WandaVision and the Scarlet Witch

Hollywood and Marvel insider Alex Perez (via Cosmic Circus) has provided an update for fans of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff story, whom many have been hoping to see return to the MCU proper.

Regarding the much-anticipated return of Scarlet Witch’s foil and WandaVision‘s ultimate villain, the witch Agatha Harkness and Wanda Maximoff and Vision’s nosy neighbor “Agnes” (Kathryn Hahn), Perez shared that “given her role”, the character of Agatha Harkness might “hopefully surprise people in [Agatha All Along]”.

In response to fan Playan’s inquiry as to how Agatha would be “handled moving forward” in the “long-term”, considering how fans are “craving for Wanda content” with the two sharing a fascinating bond and magical rivalry, Perez shared the following:

Having Agatha be the conduit that allows us to explore a more unknown side of the MCU with witches and another form of magic is something I think fans can be excited to see in the upcoming show and other projects moving forward.

Perez also responded to user Bird Sister, who wanted to know the current state of development of the previously rumored Scarlet Witch solo movie. Allegedly, the film is still “early in the conceptual stage”, with Marvel and Disney still trying to “figure out the story”. What this does confirm, however, is that the solo Wanda Maximoff movie is indeed happening.

The insider also indicated that the presumably Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan-led (Iman Vellani) Young Avengers movie would also likely premiere before the solo Scarlet Witch film.

This corroborates earlier reports from insider sources that also indicated that a solo Scarlet Witch endeavor would likely debut between Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (Avengers 5) and Avengers: Secret Wars, (Avengers 6) — or potentially even after whatever the final film in the current Multiverse Saga is, should Secret Wars not end Marvel’s Phase Six.

Considering Kevin Feige’s crazy plan is to seemingly bring the known Marvel universe together before nuking the existing continuity for a completely fresh reboot, recasting key Avengers roles like Iron Man, Black Widow, and Captain America with completely new actors, having the Scarlet Witch finish her character arc after Secret Wars is rather unlikely.

What do you think about a solo Scarlet Witch feature? Are you excited for Agatha All Along? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

