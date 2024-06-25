“Embarrassing,” Disney Forced To Retcon Failed ‘Snow White’

Disney’s live-action Snow White is not even completed, and there are pressures to completely cancel the project that many have already dubbed as a failure.

Directed by Marc Webb, Disney’s live-action adaptation of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) has stirred more than its share of public discourse.

This version, allegedly significantly altered in its narrative, has led to heated debates over what many critics call its “woke” elements. Central to these discussions has been Rachel Zegler, the young actress cast as Snow White, whose comments about the character’s updated portrayal have sparked significant controversy and introspection about the role of such adaptations in today’s cultural landscape.

Last year, Zegler’s remarks about her character not being saved by a prince, as was traditional, but instead aspiring to be a leader, as suggested by her late father, marked a sharp departure from the Snow White many remember from their childhoods. “It’s no longer 1937,” she said.

These comments came at a sensitive time for Disney, a company perennially balancing its storied history with the pressures of contemporary societal norms. The backlash was swift and intense, with purists and fans of the original animation expressing their displeasure at what they perceived as unnecessary tampering with a beloved classic.

This outcry was potent enough to influence Disney’s decision-making process, leading to the postponement of the film’s release from 2024 to 2025, a move indicative of the broader implications of such controversies.

The movie also stars Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen and Andrew Burnap as Jonathan.

In the wake of this, Zegler appears to have recalibrated her approach to discussing the film. Recent interviews show a noticeable change in tone. Speaking to Gotham Magazine, she emphasized the enchantment and iconic moments of the original that have been preserved.

“Of course, she’s an iconic Disney princess, and so a lot of those iconic beauty moments for her are still scattered throughout the film,” Zegler stated, perhaps in an attempt to assuage the fears of traditionalists and assure them that the essence of Snow White has not been entirely forsaken.

The challenge Zegler faces is manifold. Not only does she need to honor the legacy of the first feature-length animated film, a revolutionary project that won honorary Oscars and established Disney as a powerhouse, but she must also navigate the modern expectations of a diverse and vocal audience.

Now, Disney is reportedly having to reshoot scenes in London, which required all the central characters to gather again. Ex-Disney Imagineer Jim Shull took to Twitter to say that “if true, this is embarrassing for The Walt Disney Company.” Indeed, it would be.

If true this is embarrassing for #TWDC. https://t.co/953iIBYuEV — Jim Shull (@JimShull) June 19, 2024

Many have called Disney to just completely cancel the project as its numerous controversies will likely not lead to a good outcome at the box office, but the company seems deadset on releasing the project next year.

Snow White’s story is more than just a narrative; it’s a cultural milestone that helped define the animated genre and solidified Disney’s role in shaping global entertainment. From risk-laden beginnings, Walt Disney’s ambitious dream of a full-length animated feature paid off spectacularly, proving that animation could carry emotional depth and narrative complexity on par with any live-action film.

Today, as Disney ventures once again into the realm of reimagining its classics, the stakes are similarly high. The decision to reshoot scenes in London, a significant undertaking involving the core cast, has added layers of complexity and cost to the production.

As Disney prepares to finally unveil this reimagined classic, the world watches closely. Will this new Snow White resonate with today’s audiences, or will it serve as a cautionary tale about the limits of modernizing beloved classics?

Only time will tell, but one thing is clear: the intersection of nostalgia and progress continues to be a fraught and fascinating battleground in the entertainment industry. As for Rachel Zegler, the young star at the heart of this storm, her journey with Snow White has become as much about managing legacy and expectation as it is about acting.

Disney Snow White is set to be released on March 21, 2025.