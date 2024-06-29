2025 to Significantly Impact a Mass Amount of Disney Vacations, Closures Announced

2025 will be challenging for Walt Disney World Resort and its visitors, as significant closures will impact millions next year. Here’s what you need to know to plan and organize your Disney vacation properly.

2025 To See Large Amounts of Closures Across All Disney World Parks – You’ve Been Warned

Your 2025 trip to Disney World demands meticulous planning, especially considering the closures and refurbishments scheduled throughout the year. It’s crucial to stay informed about these updates to avoid any surprises during your visit. Here’s a comprehensive rundown of the closures and refurbishments slated for Disney World in 2025.

From September 2024 to September 2025, Bay Lake Tower will undergo extensive room refurbishment. Guests should anticipate construction activities and possible detours within the resort area. Room refurbishment at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort is scheduled from January 2025 through May 2025.

The extent of the refurbishment, whether minor enhancements or full-scale reimagining, is yet to be confirmed. Both pools, shared by Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts, will undergo routine maintenance from January 2025 to June 2025. While these popular pools are temporarily closed, alternative leisure pools like Tidal, Admiral, and Dunes Cove will remain open for guests’ enjoyment.

Fantasia Pool will be closed for routine maintenance from January 2025 to April 2025. During this period, guests can still use the Donald Duck pool at the resort. Certain attractions undergo annual refurbishments in January.

The Disney Skyliner, which closed for maintenance from January 16 to 27 in 2024, may see a similar closure in 2025. Official dates are typically announced in October. Kali River Rapids in Disney’s Animal Kingdom traditionally closes for refurbishment from early January to mid-March. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom might close in January due to weather considerations, although no official confirmation has been released.

Currently undergoing a significant makeover inspired by the original World of Motion ride, Test Track’s reopening date remains undisclosed. Given the project’s scope, the attraction could still be closed at the beginning of 2025. Planning and staying updated on these closures will ensure a smoother and more enjoyable experience during your Disney World visit in 2025.

Watch for further announcements and details as they become available to maximize your magical adventure. Guests should proactively plan their trips to prepare for the closures and refurbishments at Disney World in 2025. Check Disney’s official website and social media channels for updates on closures and refurbishments.

When booking accommodations, consider the refurbishment schedules of Disney resorts. Adjust your plans on the go based on the latest information to optimize your time in the parks. While some attractions may be closed for refurbishment, enjoy Disney’s diverse dining options, entertainment shows, and character experiences.

Understand that refurbishments are necessary to maintain the quality and safety of Disney’s attractions. Embrace the opportunity to explore different aspects of the parks and appreciate the efforts made to enhance guest experiences in the long run. By staying informed, planning, and maintaining flexibility, Disney guests can navigate the closures and refurbishments in 2025 smoothly while still enjoying the magic and excitement of their Disney World vacation.