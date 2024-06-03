New Disney World Attraction Goes Under, May Face Permanent Shut Down

A young attraction at Walt Disney World Resort has unexpectedly closed down and, unfortunately, may not reopen.

Over the years, Walt Disney World has retired several rides that have left fans both nostalgic and excited for what’s to come.

One of the most notable recent closures is Splash Mountain. This iconic ride, beloved for its thrilling drops and charming Br’er Rabbit storyline, permanently closed its doors to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Set for its grand opening later this month, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure promises to bring a fresh, new experience inspired by The Princess and the Frog (2009), offering guests a musical journey through the vibrant world of New Orleans, though it has already had its fair share of criticism.

Splash Mountain isn’t the only attraction we’ve bid farewell to in recent years. The Great Movie Ride, which was a staple at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, also saw its final curtain in 2017. This ride took guests on a journey through classic scenes from Hollywood’s golden age, with animatronics and special effects bringing famous movie moments to life.

Its closure paved the way for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, a whimsical ride that immerses Disney park guests in the world of Mickey Mouse shorts.

Another significant closure was the original Maelstrom ride in the Norway Pavilion at EPCOT. This dark ride took guests through scenes of Norse mythology and the natural beauty of Norway before closing in 2014 to be replaced by Frozen Ever After. The new ride, inspired by the massively popular Frozen (2013) film, has been a hit with visitors, drawing long lines and capturing the imaginations of children and adults alike.

Similarly, EPCOT’s Future World—which is now World Discovery—has seen several changes. The Universe of Energy, featuring Ellen’s Energy Adventure, closed in 2017 to make way for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. This new attraction, which opened in 2022, has quickly become a fan favorite, attracting thousands by Virtual Queue or Individual Lightning Lane purchase only each day.

While these changes are often met with a mix of excitement and nostalgia, they are a necessary part of keeping Disney World fresh and engaging. However, not all closures are as clear-cut or planned.

Recently, the Disney Movie Magic show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios has unexpectedly stopped, and, now, its removal from the official Disney website has left fans concerned. This nighttime show, which celebrated Disney’s rich history in filmmaking with projections on the Chinese Theatre, has been a favorite for many guests.

The abrupt halt of Disney Movie Magic, coupled with its disappearance from the website, suggests that it might not be a temporary measure. While Disney has not provided an official explanation, the removal from the website doesn’t bode well for its return. This has led to speculation and concern among Disney enthusiasts, who fear that another beloved show might be lost.

Adding to the uncertainty, Wonderful World of Animation, another nighttime projection show at the Chinese Theatre, is temporarily off this week until Friday, June 7. However, this interruption is known to be due to a special event happening this week, and the show is expected to resume thereafter.

Wonderful World of Animation takes guests on a journey through Disney and Pixar’s animated history, showcasing scenes from classics like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) to modern hits like Frozen II (2019).

The temporary nature of Wonderful World of Animation’s hiatus contrasts sharply with the indefinite suspension of Disney Movie Magic. The former’s scheduled return provides some reassurance that it’s only a brief interruption, while the latter’s uncertain status leaves a gap in the entertainment lineup at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

In other developments, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith is just a little more than a month away from reopening at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The coaster, which has been closed for refurbishment for several months, is expected to reopen on Saturday, July 27.

What do you think of these new developments at the Disney World park? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!