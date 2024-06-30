Guests Stuck in Disney World Florida After Complete Operation Shutdown

Hundreds of Walt Disney World Resort guests were trapped as high as 60 feet in the air when one of its most popular transportation methods broke down this month. A social media user shared a video of their family trapped in a “swinging” Disney Skyliner gondola above a multi-lane highway.

The Disney Skyliner is the newest transportation system at Walt Disney World Resort, transporting guests to and from EPCOT International Gateway, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Pop Century Resort, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, and Disney’s Riviera Resort.

For guests staying at a Disney Skyliner Resort, the gondola system is much more efficient than other transportation methods. The wait at a Disney Skyliner station is usually much shorter than for a bus or Monorail, and the constant motion means that guests rarely wait around for a gondola to arrive.

Ahead of inclement weather, Disney cast members evacuate the gondola system and direct guests to alternate transportation methods–usually shuttle buses.

Unfortunately, the sky isn’t always predictable. Last week, a thunderstorm unexpectedly descended on Central Florida, and hundreds of guests were stranded when the Disney Skyliner lost power.

Earlier this month, Margie (@margaritemw on TikTok) and her family also got stuck on their Disney Skyliner gondola:

This shutdown appeared to have been caused by a technical issue, not inclement weather, but it was just as terrifying for Margie’s family. She wrote that they were left “swinging relentlessly above a busy road” for more than 15 minutes.

“That made me really anxious,” the theme park guest recalled. Luckily, her son enjoyed looking down at the cars zipping along the highway.

The Disney Skyliner eventually reopened and was operating normally at the time of this article’s publication. No injuries were reported.

