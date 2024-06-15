Home » Entertainment » Pixar

Disney Mocks Bluey in Latest Release, Risks Four Year Partnership

in Movies & TV, Pixar

Posted on by Zach Gass 7 Comments
A cartoon image of Bluey, looking sad with tears in its eyes, sitting in a mystical pink-toned forest.

Credit: Ludo Studio

After becoming the most-watched show currently streaming, it’s safe to say that Bluey is doing wonders for Disney and Disney+. So why on earth would they mock the show in one of their newest releases?

Two animated characters from Bluey in colorful outfits inside a building, one excitedly throwing hands up and the other smiling with arms raised.
Credit: Ludo Studio

Regardless of whether or not you have children, you’ve undoubtedly had some interaction with the beloved blue heeler and her family of cartoon dogs. As Bluey, Bingo, and all the rest conclude their third season, many of the dog’s dedicated fanbase are waiting to see her hit the big screen. However, Disney might be ahead of the game.

Related: ‘Hamilton’ Star Lin-Manuel Miranda Cast in New ‘Bluey’ Episode

As hardcore Bluey buffs continue to wait for her cinematic debut, Pixar Animation Studios incorporated the show in its newest feature, Inside Out 2. However, it might not be in the way most Disney fans probably expected.

WARNING: Mild spoilers for Inside Out 2 beyond this point!

Pixar Makes Bluey a Taboo Subject

Bluey with a shocked expression
Credit: Ludo Studio

After Anxiety (Maya Hawke) and her friends lock Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale), and Disgust (Liza Lapira) away in Riley’s Vault of Secrets, the emotions discover that they aren’t entirely alone. Deep in the recesses of Riley’s psyche, we’re introduced to new characters representing what she keeps the world from knowing.

Related: ‘Inside Out 2’ Is a Marvelous Mixed Bag of Emotions

Along with Lance Slashblade (a video game character parody of Cloud Strife) and Riley’s Deep Dark Secret, Bloofy helps the emotions escape. With his canine appearance, blue color palette, and 2D design, this cartoon dog is intensely familiar.

A smiling, purple, and pink cartoon character with blue ears, a blue cap, and a yellow pouch stands under a spotlight in a dark room. Reminiscent of Bluey from Disney's popular series, the character has large eyes, teeth, and a bushy tail, casting a shadow on the wall behind.
Credit: Pixar Animation Studios

Bloofy is referred to as “that preschool show Riley used to like,” but the dog reveals to the audience (that only he can see) that Riley still loves it. While this is undoubtedly one of the most relatable aspects of the girl’s persona, it also might be a slight dig at the Bluey adults in the audience.

Yes, They Went There

Disgust living up to her name as Joy, Sadness, and Anger hide in the corner
Credit: Pixar

While this particular cartoon dog is clearly a blend of Bluey, Goofy, and Blue from Blue’s Clues, it seems far too convenient that Disney would parody what is currently saving its hide on the streaming market. After recent shortcomings like the much-maligned Acolyte seriesBluey might be what keeps so many Disney+ subscribers online.

Related: Report: Fans Want to See Bluey Punished

Additionally, the fact that Riley represses this Bluey stand-in could be a nod to the increasing adult audience the show has acquired over the past few years also doesn’t go unnoticed. Disney is notorious for watching consumer patterns, and the company also likely knows what demographic has truly been watching the show.

Makenzie in Bluey episode Space
Credit: Ludo Studios

Is the House of Mouse actually throwing shade at adult Bluey fans? Probably not, but there’s no denying the similarities between Riley’s love for Bloofy and the sea of adults tuning in to the Australian children’s show.

Related: ‘Bluey’ Strikes Back After ‘Simpsons’ Parody

Call it a dig, an homage, or simply a reference to a piece of popular media, but it’s clear that Bluey is having a much bigger influence than some might think. Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery, right?

Do you think Disney is making fun of Bluey fans? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

in Movies & TV, Pixar

Tagged:BlueyInside Out 2Pixar

Zach Gass

Zach Gass is a writer from East Tennessee with a passion for all things under the Disney name. From Disney history to the careers of Mickey, Donald, and Goofy, Zach tries to keep his finger on the pulse of the mouse. While he would certainly love to see the parks around the globe, his home park will always be the Magic Kingdom of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. When he's not rubbing elbows with Mickey, Zach enjoys reading fantasy novels, retro video games, theatre, puppetry, and the films of Tim Burton.

View Comments (7)