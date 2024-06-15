Disney Mocks Bluey in Latest Release, Risks Four Year Partnership

After becoming the most-watched show currently streaming, it’s safe to say that Bluey is doing wonders for Disney and Disney+. So why on earth would they mock the show in one of their newest releases?

Regardless of whether or not you have children, you’ve undoubtedly had some interaction with the beloved blue heeler and her family of cartoon dogs. As Bluey, Bingo, and all the rest conclude their third season, many of the dog’s dedicated fanbase are waiting to see her hit the big screen. However, Disney might be ahead of the game.

As hardcore Bluey buffs continue to wait for her cinematic debut, Pixar Animation Studios incorporated the show in its newest feature, Inside Out 2. However, it might not be in the way most Disney fans probably expected.

WARNING: Mild spoilers for Inside Out 2 beyond this point!

Pixar Makes Bluey a Taboo Subject

After Anxiety (Maya Hawke) and her friends lock Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale), and Disgust (Liza Lapira) away in Riley’s Vault of Secrets, the emotions discover that they aren’t entirely alone. Deep in the recesses of Riley’s psyche, we’re introduced to new characters representing what she keeps the world from knowing.

Along with Lance Slashblade (a video game character parody of Cloud Strife) and Riley’s Deep Dark Secret, Bloofy helps the emotions escape. With his canine appearance, blue color palette, and 2D design, this cartoon dog is intensely familiar.

Bloofy is referred to as “that preschool show Riley used to like,” but the dog reveals to the audience (that only he can see) that Riley still loves it. While this is undoubtedly one of the most relatable aspects of the girl’s persona, it also might be a slight dig at the Bluey adults in the audience.

Yes, They Went There

While this particular cartoon dog is clearly a blend of Bluey, Goofy, and Blue from Blue’s Clues, it seems far too convenient that Disney would parody what is currently saving its hide on the streaming market. After recent shortcomings like the much-maligned Acolyte series, Bluey might be what keeps so many Disney+ subscribers online.

Additionally, the fact that Riley represses this Bluey stand-in could be a nod to the increasing adult audience the show has acquired over the past few years also doesn’t go unnoticed. Disney is notorious for watching consumer patterns, and the company also likely knows what demographic has truly been watching the show.

Is the House of Mouse actually throwing shade at adult Bluey fans? Probably not, but there’s no denying the similarities between Riley’s love for Bloofy and the sea of adults tuning in to the Australian children’s show.

Call it a dig, an homage, or simply a reference to a piece of popular media, but it’s clear that Bluey is having a much bigger influence than some might think. Imitation is the most sincere form of flattery, right?

