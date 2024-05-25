Wild Snake Causes Chaos After Sneaking into Disney World Hotel Pool, Guests Panic

A wild snake disrupted guests’ vacations at Walt Disney World.

When guests visit the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, snakes are the last thing on their minds. However, a wild reptile caused dozens to panic when it slithered around Disney’s Rivieria Resort and into the hotel pool.

Disney’s Riviera is one of dozens of hotels guests can stay at during their stay at Walt Disney World. From luxurious locations like Disney’s Grand Floridian and Contemporary Resorts to budget-friendly alternatives like Disney’s All-Star Sports and Pop Century Resorts, there’s a place for every guest to kick back and relax after a long day at the parks.

The “Disney magic” found within all four theme parks carries over to these hotels, with each one featuring a unique theme and an incredibly immersive atmosphere. Just like at Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios, guests can expect to receive excellent service from resort cast members.

This excellent service includes taking care of wild animals at the parks and more recently, at the hotels, with one guest sharing details of their wild encounter with an even wilder snake.

A recent post on Reddit garnered many reactions within the Walt Disney World community, with one guest revealing that a snake caused all kinds of chaos at Disney’s Riviera Resort.

“Staying at Riviera resort and we were just chilling in the pool when all of a sudden we hear screams, people jumping up onto their sun beds,” explains the guest. “A black racer snake appeared from the bushes crossed the deck, entered the pool and got out the other side. Disappeared into the bushes.”

Snakes are somewhat common at Walt Disney World, as the resort is located in what is essentially swamp land. As a result, all kinds of reptiles, including alligators, lizards, and snakes, can be found at Walt Disney World.

“About ten minutes later three CMs appear,” continues the guest. “[They] Start looking for the snake, reassure guests etc. A little while after a wildlife CM appears (how do I get that job!?) with big gloves and a stick to catch snakes.”

The snake was reportedly never found by cast members, and guests (eventually) continued on with their day, though some guests probably decided to be done swimming for the day.

Previous encounters with wild animals at Walt Disney World include encounters with snakes and alligators, as well as birds. The Disneyland Resort in California has issues with wild animals as well, with guests reportedly spotting rats at a popular quick-service location last year.

Have you ever seen a wild animal at Walt Disney World or Disneyland?