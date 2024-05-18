Fan-Favorite Attraction Ripped From the Ground in Walt Disney World

A fan-favorite experience was ripped from the ground in Walt Disney World.

The Walt Disney World Resort is full of iconic rides, attractions, restaurants, shows, and lands to explore, some of which have entertained guests for decades. From Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean to Space Mountain, there’s something for guests of any and every age to enjoy.

However, the true Disney magic is found in the details, with hidden attractions and areas found in each of the four theme parks at Walt Disney World. The best example of this is at EPCOT, which features the widest range of locations to explore.

At EPCOT, guests will find thrilling rides and educational attractions, with the park being broken up into four distinct areas: World Celebration, World Nature, World Discovery, and World Showcase. World Showcase features several bite-sized countries for guests to explore, ranging from the United Kingdom to Morocco.

Guests have come to adore the model village in the Germany Pavilion. An entire village comes alive, complete with a model train that runs through this tiny German town. This miniature train set is one of the many tiny, missable details that make Walt Disney World so special and magical.

However, guests witnessed a very rare incident recently in which the train and town were taken apart.

A video shared by Evan Patel, a guest visiting EPCOT earlier this week, shows several Disney World crew members taking apart the train and cleaning the tracks.

First time ever seeing the Germany train tracks being cleaned!?!? Well this is cool. Also figured out that they store the trains in this closet off to the side. As you can see it’s open and you can see the trains in there pic.twitter.com/p7UtKtAyDM — Evan Patel (@EvanPatel11) May 14, 2024

One of the workers could be seen running some type of brush along the tracks, presumably to clean them and ensure the trains could run smoothly. A little later, guests could watch as the trains were placed back along the tracks.

Germany’s miniature train is a classic attraction to hardcore Disney World fans, providing an extra level of immersion and detail for EPCOT’s already fantastic World Showcase.

Disney often updates this village, giving Guests something new to see. In the past, we’ve seen Disney give the train a “vandalized” look, complete with spray paint on the train cars.

In Germany, guests are able to both see and eat a lot. From the Werthers caramel popcorn to the amazing options at Biergarten, it is easy to want to buy and experience everything in the pavilion.

As stated earlier, EPCOT is made up of four areas, with several new attractions opening up at the park in recent years. In World Nature, visitors will now find Journey of Water Inspired by Moana, a walkthrough experience based on Disney’s world-renowned Moana franchise.

Guests visiting World Discovery will find Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, EPCOT’s first-ever roller coaster. This intense and whimsical adventure places guests on a mission to defend the galaxy alongside Marvel’s beloved crew of misfits, The Guardians of the Galaxy.

