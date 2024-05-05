Disney Called To Remove Another Demonic Series From Streaming Platform

A petition spreading online this week demands that Disney+ remove Twilight (2008), The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009), The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010), The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn—Part 1 (2011), and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn—Part 2 (2012). The multi-billion dollar film series based on the young adult novels by Stephenie Meyer recently arrived on Disney’s streaming platform after departing from Hulu yesterday.

The latest protest comes months after some Christians demanded The Walt Disney Company admonish multiple “demonic” projects under its umbrella. They include Pauline, a series about an 18-year-old impregnated after a one-night-stand with the devil, and Little Demon, an animated horror series about the 13-year-old anti-Christ daughter of Satan.

Some boycotted Disney+ following an intentional spelling error in the first season of The Santa Clauses. Though star Tim Allen promised to “keep the Christ” in the Christmas series, fans weren’t happy when the elves accidentally spelled “We Love Satan” instead of “We Love Santa.” Though Allen approved the joke, dissatisfied viewers argued that it was an example of subliminal demonic messaging.

Now, a Change.org petition demands that Disney+ remove the vampirical Twilight Saga to “maintain the integrity and reputation of Disney+ while ensuring it remains a safe space for viewers of all ages.” The Walt Disney Company acquired rights to the Lionsgate series in 2019 alongside their purchase of 21st Century FOX.

“As an avid viewer and supporter of Disney+, I have noticed a recent addition to the platform that has caused concern,” wrote organizer Sophia Tomsen. “The Twilight Saga, a series of films that have been widely criticized for their portrayal of relationships and characters, has been added to the streaming service. This move is particularly concerning in light of Disney’s recent Hulu Bundle deal, which will likely increase viewership.”

Tomsen cited low scores on Rotten Tomatoes and a review from a Chicago Sun-Times film critic as evidence that the “negative reception” to Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart), Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson), and Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner) could damage Disney+.

“Adding these films to Disney+ not only detracts from the quality content we’ve come to expect but also exposes younger audiences to questionable themes and messages,” she concluded.

At the time of writing, the petition only had ten signatures, but it amassed widespread attention on X (formerly Twitter). @TheDisInsider posted:

Commenters were shocked at the attempted content removal.

“I’m not a fan of those films either but other people are, why take joy away from somebody else?” @N0TL0C_ replied.

“Get a life,” said @GClayMitchell1.

“They should understand that the way to vote is with their views,” @LosNachoBots wrote. “If you don’t like it, don’t watch it.”

