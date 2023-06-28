Christians Riot Over New Disney Show About a Teen Impregnated by Satan

Disney+’s latest acquisition is infuriating Christians online.

In April, The Walt Disney Company announced its acquisition of Pauline, a German adult television show that features an 18-year-old impregnated by Satan. Though it doesn’t have a release date yet, social media users are already campaigning for its cancelation.

What is Pauline?

Pauline (Sira-Anna Faal) is a typical teenager struggling to balance school with thoughts about crumbling society and the ongoing climate crisis. Things get more complicated when she becomes pregnant after a one-night stand with a boy named Lukas (Ludger Bökelmann)… who just happens to be Satan. Pauline follows the pair’s complicated love story.

Though the premise of Pauline is shocking to some, it’s just one show in a move to all-ages content on Disney+. From the creators of How To Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (2019), Philipp Käßbohrer and Matthias Murmann, the series was written by Sebastian Colley.

“For a long time, the series has been and still remains a project very close to our hearts,” Käßbohrer and Murmann told Deadline. “We’re thrilled that Disney+ loves this coming-of-age story as much as we do and that we’ve now been able to begin filming with such an amazing cast and crew.”

Christians Boycott Disney

Christian TikToker @robinmartyr posted a video about Pauline on Tuesday, demanding Disney+ cancel the television series. Though it’s targeted toward adults, the creator feels it could still impact children:

“Somebody, anybody, please justify this one for me,” he said. “What is the reason? What message are we trying to get across exactly to our children?”

The TikToker referenced a controversial scene in the Disney+ series The Santa Clauses, which featured a group of elves misspelling “We Love Santa” as “We Love Satan.” The joke offended many Christians, who felt it was too sensitive of a topic for a children’s show. (Though @robinmartyr claims that protestors successfully canceled the series, it was actually renewed for a second season.)

He accused Walt Disney of being a Freemason, associating the organization with satanic practices. In truth, Disney was never a Freemason; as a child, he was a member of the Masonic youth organization DeMolay International. Still, many Christians, particularly Catholics, have a rocky relationship with the group, leading to conspiracy theories about people allegedly involved.

“I don’t even care if you’re a Christian parent,” the TikToker concluded. “You’re just a parent that loves your children and wants to instill the right morals and values, ideas and beliefs into your children’s minds. We need to boycott Disney. We need to stand up. This program cannot be released. We are not okay with promoting this to our kids, Disney.”

The creator’s followers overwhelmingly agreed to boycott The Walt Disney Company.

“Exactly why I canceled my subscription,” @issasiah_ said.” Disney is getting out of control. They just dgaf anymore.”

“This is vile,” @kristen_is_living_life agreed. “We have to use our voices… Pretty much all we can do. Use our voice and speak with our wallets.”

Despite the creator’s claims, it’s important to note that Pauline is not intended for a young audience. Like another widely-protested Disney-owned program, Little Demon, the series exclusively targets adults.

Is Pauline appropriate for Disney+? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.