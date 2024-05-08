Princess Tiana Ride Now Operating at Disneyland

Get ready to head down to New Orleans because Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is officially operational at Disneyland Park. This week, Disney Park guests spotted water flowing on the Princess and the Frog (2009) attraction ahead of its “late 2024” opening.

The update comes after Walt Disney World Resort gave Central Florida Disney Parks fans false hope about the Magic Kingdom Park version of the log flume ride. The My Disney Experience app initially listed Tiana’s Bayou Adventure under Frontierland attractions open during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2024.

Fans noticed and assumed the Splash Mountain retheme would open before August, when the special event begins. However, it disappeared from the list hours later. Construction is visibly complete, but The Walt Disney Company remains tight-lipped about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure’s official opening date.

Meanwhile, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure dominated conversations among Southern California Disney Parks fans. An attentive Disneyland Park guest noticed that Walt Disney Imagineers had turned on the water at the attraction for the first time since Splash Mountain closed.

“Saw this tonight as I was walking by,” Redditor u/Jloadin_21 wrote. They shared a photo of water flowing through the outdoor section of the log flume ride track.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will take guests on a culinary adventure that takes place after the events of The Princess and the Frog. Help Princess Tiana (voiced by Anika Noni Rose), Prince Naveen (Bruno Campos), Louis (Michael-Leon Wooley), and Mama Odie (Jenifer Lewis) prepare the perfect meal for a New Orleans celebration!

