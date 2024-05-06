‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Update: Johnny Depp Officially “Moving Forward”

Actor Johnny Depp is moving forward amid major rumors about his involvement in Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

Johnny Depp has cemented his status as a cinematic icon through his diverse array of roles in countless films, including Edward Scissorhands (1990), Ed Wood (1994), Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998), and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007), among many others.

However, it is his unforgettable portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise that has etched itself into the archives of cinematic history. Depp’s charismatic and eccentric performance as the witty and rum-loving pirate not only revitalized the pirate genre but also solidified his place as one of the most iconic characters in modern cinema.

Of course, there have been multiple rumors, especially over the last couple of years, surrounding Johnny Depp’s involvement in the sixth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean. Disney had previously pegged Margot Robbie as the lead actress to take over the franchise, but that tune changed a little more than a year ago when Jerry Bruckheimer revealed of years that the company was moving forward with another script.

Would that script involve Johnny Depp? It didn’t seem likely.

Recently, PEOPLE had the privilege of sitting down with a source close to Johnny Depp. They opened up about his current state of mind and the possibility of returning to Hollywood.

“He is prioritizing his health and wellbeing much more these days,” the source revealed. “People were loving his look for the Jeanne du Barry (2024) U.K. premiere. He got a new haircut, he looked polished and clean-cut. He’s lost weight. He’s feeling and looking healthier.”

According to the source, Depp is capitalizing on this positive headspace. “He’s taking advantage of being in this better headspace,” they add. “There’s a lot of good energy, and he surrounds himself with a good group of people.”

Following a turbulent legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard, which concluded nearly two years ago with a settlement in Depp’s favor, the actor has been focusing on tying up loose ends. “Depp distributed that money to five different charities, and there are no more loose ends in litigation — everything is complete and finalized,” they confirmed.

In London, where Depp has established a comfortable living situation, he has found solace in a quieter life filled with artistic pursuits. He just recently stepped into the director’s chair for a new project, called Modi, which stars his good friend Al Pacino.

“He really feels London is a home. It is more of a quiet life, but filled with painting and music. He’s jamming out with friends and playing solo in times when he’s not focused on filmmaking,” they also shared.

Despite the challenges of recent years, Depp is looking forward and staying busy. “He’s focused on moving forward,” the source emphasized. “There’s been a release of the old and embarking on this new chapter. He’s feeling better about where he is in life. There’s no animosity toward anybody.”

With his newfound sense of peace and renewed focus on his health and well-being, Depp seems poised for a potential return to Hollywood. Could we soon see him gracing the silver screen once again? Only time will tell, but for now, it’s heartening to see the actor in such a positive place.

Is Johnny Depp set to return to Pirates of the Caribbean?

Inside the Magic previously covered a recent revelation from a trusted source who shed light on Disney’s plans for the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean 6, indicating a desire to involve Johnny Depp in a different capacity than fans might expect.

According to the source, who boasts a substantial following on X (formerly Twitter), the film will feature a partial setting in Haiti, with a Haitian female protagonist taking the lead. While Disney intends to include Depp, it seems his role would be limited to a cameo appearance rather than reprising his iconic role as the franchise’s lead character, Captain Jack Sparrow.

¡OJO 🧐! Piratas del Caribe 6 se establecería en gran parte en Haití, la protagonista sería femenina y haitiana.

Johnny Depp quieren que vuelva pero no como protagonista. Fuente @MyTimeToShineH pic.twitter.com/rJwLhVlG5H — SitoCinema (@SitoCinema) February 9, 2024

This reported change has sparked discontent among the fanbase, with thousands taking to social media platforms to express their dissatisfaction. The potential implications of this decision from Depp’s perspective are intriguing. Would the actor be willing to return to Disney for a cameo role?

While the financial incentives may be appealing, Depp has always been attuned to his fanbase. If he is aware that Disney fans are unhappy, it raises the question of whether he would agree to participate in the film at all unless offered the lead role.

Notably, an insider close to Johnny Depp previously disclosed that the actor was open to returning to Disney “for the right role,” though there have been no reports indicating significant discussions between the two parties since then.

What do you think of these new Johnny Depp updates? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!