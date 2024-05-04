Multiple Universal Studios Theme Park Locations Closed Forever

A total of two locations have now closed permanently at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Few places are as iconic or as recognizable as Universal Orlando. This historic theme park resort features some of the world’s most beloved rides and attractions, ranging from slow-moving dark rides like E.T. Adventure to thrilling, fast-paced roller coasters like Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. Guests can take a break from the brutal Florida heat with Volcano Bay, Universal’s premier water park resort.

The long list of attractions doesn’t stop there, and neither does the resort’s impressive list of shops and restaurants, most of which can be found at Universal CityWalk, an exceptional shopping and dining district.

This location has recently seen a lot of turnover, with two fan-favorite spots closing forever in April.

At the start of the month, Quiet Flight Surf Shop closed after a 25-year-long run at Universal CityWalk. This store specialized in equipment for skateboarding and surfing, as well as beach items and gear.

Cinnabon closed at the end of April, marking the end of another fan-favorite location for resort guests. Here, guests could indulge in a plethora of sweet treats and beverages. At this time, Universal has yet to make official statements as to what will happen with these former locations.

Over the last few months, several rides and attractions have also shut down at Universal Orlando, with popular experiences like Pteranodon Flyers closing indefinitely.

These recent closures are just a few of the many changes happening at Universal Orlando, with the resort set to expand in a major way next year. Announced in 2019, the Universal Orlando Resort is gearing up for the opening day of Epic Universe. This massive new expansion will join Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida, becoming the resort’s third-ever theme park.

Filled to the brim with unbelievable experiences and jaw-dropping attractions, Epic Universe seeks to shake up the entire theme park industry, featuring state-of-the-art technology and theming based on some incredibly popular franchises. Guests can expect to see Mario, Princess Peach, and Bowser inside Epic Universe, as well as beloved characters from The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, DreamWorks Animation, and the How to Train Your Dragon series.

Epic Universe still does not have an official opening date, but Universal Studios has stated in the past that it expects the new theme park to open sometime in the summer of 2025. This new theme park will undoubtedly mean more competition for the Walt Disney World Resort, which sits just a few miles away.

These two theme park giants have been tough competitors for decades, but Epic Universe has allowed Universal Studios to expand in ways neither company has ever seen.

Are you excited about Epic Universe?