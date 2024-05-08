Marvel Star Jeremy Renner Pronounced ‘Dead’ During Horrifying Accident

Marvel icon Jeremy Renner clinically died following the events of his terrifying snow machine accident.

At the very start of 2023, Marvel superstar Jeremy Rener was involved in a horrific snow plow accident, one that left him in a critical state with dozens of injuries. Renner was trying to move his nephew’s car from the snow after it got stuck. He used a snowcat, a huge snow vehicle with treads, to try and remove some of the snow.

The machine ran over Renner after attempting to stop it from sliding on the snow. According to a representative, Renner suffered severe blunt chest trauma as well as several orthopedic injuries, which included eight broken ribs, a broken right shoulder, and broken ankles.

The actor was hospitalized for over two weeks as a result, and the healing process lasted months. This injury shocked the entertainment world and caused a lot of concern within the Marvel community, as Renner plays a significant role in the current Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Jeremy Renner is an icon best known for playing Hawkeye/Clint Barton in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Renner is one of the original six Avengers, alongside Iron Man, Black Widow, Captain American, Thor, and Hulk. Audiences saw all these heroes stand together in the first Avengers film, released in 2012, though Renner first portrayed Hawkeye in Thor (2011).

Renner also landed a leading role as Mayor of Kingstown, a Paramount+ original centered around a fictional town where business relies on incarceration. Since the show’s premiere in 2021, Renner has been involved alongside co-star Michale Beach, who recently shared more information regarding Renner’s shocking accident.

Per The Direct, Beach shared that Renner clinically died following the snowplow incident in 2023. Renner’s heart literally stopped beating, meaning the actor clinically died as a result of his injuries. Thankfully, Renner is doing much better now, with Beach explaining just how much he admires his co-star.

“Jeremy [Renner] is a war horse, man. I mean that guy, you know, he broke 38 bones. He actually died, which I didn’t know until he told me, and he’s been coming back. And he says he wasn’t sure how it would be. But he was ready. And he says every week, he feels stronger and stronger. And there’s been no interruption because of his physical abilities or not. He’s in it doing it. He’s great. Yeah, he’s a great guy, man. And he’s really as tough as nails.”

Renner’s portrayal of Hawkeye proved popular enough for an entire spinoff series with Hawkeye, which debuted on Disney+ in 2021. Renner has portrayed Hawkeye in a total of five Marvel films, including Thor (2011), The Avengers (2012), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). He also portrayed an alternate Clint Barton/Hawkeye in Avengers: Endgame.

