‘Thor’ Director In Hot Water For “Ulterior Motives” With Film

There has never been a film with a lower critic rating in the Marvel Cinematic Universe than Thor: Love and Thunder, which was released in July of this year.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been built on its ability to create blockbuster after blockbuster, and one of the most valuable franchises within the MCU has been based on the hero Thor, who is portrayed by Chris Hemsworth.

The latest installment in the franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder, featured the return of Chris Hemsworth (Thor), as well as a host of talent we’ve seen from previous installments, including Female Thor incarnation Natalie Portman (Jane Foster/Mighty Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif), Taika Waititi (Korg), and Jeff Goldblum (Grandmaster).

It was recently reported that Director Taika Waititi may not return for a fifth installment of the franchise— assuming that a fifth film even happens– but it also seems that there may be another controversy that the director is involved in, as well.

Fans on social media have recently shared posts that showed the owls in Thor: Love and Thunder and shared how they were very similar to creatures in Star Wars Vintage: Droids. The creatures in question both look the same and are owls that are much larger and grander, drawing many to believe that they were stolen.

A report from Fandom Wire said this is just one of the issues facing Taika Waititi from the release as criticism continues to grow. There are many fans who say this design was done on purpose.

“This only adds up to the list of issues that Taika Waititi has faced with the release of his film as the criticism surrounding it only seems to grow. The creatures in question were just brown owls who had appeared only with minimal roles and could have easily been missed. However, some fans say otherwise, many even stating that he did so on purpose.”

Waititi has been open in the past that he likes to pay homage to both shows and movies from his childhood, and it’s clear that he grew up a Star Wars fan.

Some have even noted that they believe he may have a bigger plan in mind, potentially formulating an idea to bring these creatures into his Star Wars movie in the future.

In the end, the design of these owls is just a minimal detail that the average fan will never notice. However, many fans who look at every detail say Waititi had “ulterior motives” when including these creatures in the film, which could point to his upcoming Star Wars project, or perhaps, an homage to his childhood.

What do you think of these designs? Do you think Taiki Waititi has bigger plans?