Guests Stuck Mid-Air in Extreme Disneyland Attraction

Multiple guests had a horrifying experience at Disneyland Resort after being stuck hundreds of feet in the air.

Disney California Adventure is celebrating the unique Pixar Fest, bringing all sorts of exciting offerings inspired by some of the most popular Pixar animated movies, such as Toy Story, Luca (2021), Turning Red (2022), Onward (2020), and more!

Unfortunately, guests visiting the Southern California Disney Resort lived a nightmare after they got stuck in mid-air at one of the park’s most thrilling attractions.

Redditor u/pinkykiss posted about the unsettling experience on the social platform. While the guest did not share the details of the breakdown and their evacuation from the popular roller coaster, they posted a unique view of Pixar Pier through several photos of the incident.

You can see them below or click here to watch them.

Many users voiced their concern at being in a similar situation. User u/NOS4NANOL1FE commented, “Breaking down on coasters with over the shoulder restraints is actually a phobia of mine. Had it happen on another ride and It got to me mentally. Man I do not like that feeling at all.”

User u/Atherial added, “That is terrifying. My fear of heights normally isn’t a problem on rollercoasters since it goes so fast but getting stuck would be awful. I’m now very glad that I didn’t go on this one.”

Redditor u/SecretDependent3503 commented, “I would cry lol. I already have a fear of heights and hate rollercoasters but if my friends dragged me on (which they have) and it broke down I would be terrified.

User u/SuitAndFlipFlop commented that if the incident occurred on the same date they visited, the attraction had to be shut down temporarily but resumed operations later in the day.

Although popular and thrilling, Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure has often been surrounded by unfortunate incidents.

Inside the Magic reported on a young girl forcing an emergency stop, having to be removed from the attraction by several cast members.

Additionally, the area near the Disney California Adventure icon has become the stage of multiple brawls, one involving numerous women beating another to the ground and another reportedly involving various families, leaving children in the middle of the fight.

Disneyland officials recently refurbished Incredicoaster, removing pieces of its track, which undoubtedly surprised parkgoers and provided a unique sight at Pixar Pier.

Have you ever experienced a ride breakdown at Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure? Tell Inside the Magic about your experience in the comments below!