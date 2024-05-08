Disney World May Remove Fireworks After “Sensitive” Parent Complains

Walt Disney World Resort’s beloved fireworks shows could be in jeopardy as some parents complain that the nighttime spectaculars upset their children. One Disney cast member shared their experience with a sensitive parent on social media.

Fireworks entertain guests nightly at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. (Disney’s Animal Kingdom doesn’t offer fireworks for the safety of its animal residents.) Currently performing shows include Happily Ever After over Cinderella Castle, Luminous The Symphony of Us over the World Showcase Lagoon, the Wonderful World of Animation at The Chinese Theater, and Fantasmic! at the Hollywood Hills Amphitheater.

The Walt Disney Company constantly surveys guests and values their input, which could put an end to Walt Disney World fireworks. According to Disney cast members, some parents insist the Central Florida Disney parks cancel nighttime entertainment to appease their children.

TikTok content creator Kelsey Conkling (@disneywithkels) recently acted out an encounter another Disney cast member shared with her. A man approached Disney cast members working in Fantasyland with an outrageous demand.

“I sure hope you can help me because every other employee I’ve asked has told me no,” the man said. “Let me just ask you a question. This is the place where dreams come true, right?”

“We certainly do our best here at Walt Disney World to make everyone’s dream come true within reason and within possibility,” the Disney cast member replied.

“Okay, well, my son here, he is so scared of the fireworks,” the Disney Park guest said. “It’s his dream to not see or hear any fireworks. Can you guys just make them not happen?”

The Disney cast member explained that they couldn’t cancel the fireworks show.

“I thought this was the place where dreams come true,” the guest argued. “He doesn’t like the fireworks, so it’s going to ruin our whole trip if he hears them.”

“We cannot just cancel the fireworks because one person doesn’t like them,” the cast member replied. “You are more than welcome to find an inside location. The fireworks are a little bit quieter in there.”

“You’re not hearing me,” the guest said. “It’s his dream to not see fireworks.”

“There are plenty of people here who’s dream it is to see fireworks,” the employee responded. “So, who are we to squash their dreams?”

Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t spoken publicly about a fireworks ban, but Walt Disney Imagineering has experimented with alternatives. The future of nighttime entertainment could lie in drone shows like “Disney Dreams That Soar,” which premieres at Disney Springs this summer. Other options include projection shows without pyrotechnics at the Chinese Theater, Spaceship Earth, and Cinderella Castle.

Should EPCOT, Magic Kingdom Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios cancel their fireworks? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.